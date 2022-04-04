Kinross Gold mulls offloading Ghana asset

Kinross Gold has signed an exclusivity agreement with gold explorer Asante Gold for the potential sale of its 90% interest in the Chirano gold project, in Ghana.

This comes shortly after the company announced the $680-million sale of its Russian assets.

The Chirano operation, which is an open-pit and underground project, had been in production since 2005.

Its mine life is expected to end in 2026, with the mine having produced 154 668 ounces last year.

The government of Ghana holds the remaining 10% interest in the Chirando project.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, in Zimbabwe, Rough&Polished





