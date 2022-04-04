Exclusive
“During this decade we would start seeing a decline in global output as mines are running out of diamonds,” warns Antonio Cecere
Antonio Cecere is currently the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange / Monaco Diamond Exchange and the Principal of the Cecere Group. His ability to advise is powerful due to his substantial experience in the luxury goods sector with a track record in...
04 april 2022
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, CEO, LUSIX: “We see many opportunities to grow”
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, the CEO of LUSIX holds a PhD in Applied Physics from the Weizmann Institute of Science. He brings with him 20 years of experience in business and R&D management, as well as vast experience in strategic planning and business development...
28 march 2022
Analysts react to U.S. sanctions against ALROSA
The United States recently banned the importation of Russian diamonds in a move that sought to strengthen sanctions made against the diamond giant, ALROSA early March. The U.S. is the leading consumer of diamond jewellery while Russia is the world’s...
21 march 2022
Jewelry exhibitions are the "visiting card" of the Kremlin Museums
Elena Yurievna Gagarina - General Director of the Moscow Kremlin Museums. Graduated from the Faculty of History of Moscow State University, Department of History and Theory of Art. Russian art critic. Ph.D. in History of Arts. Honored Worker of Culture...
14 march 2022
Gaetano Cavalieri: As they say, never waste a good crisis
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for more than 20 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
07 march 2022
Carmakers approach Amplats looking for palladium after Russia sanctions – CEO
Russia produces 25-30% of the world’s supply of palladium.
Company chief executive Natascha Viljoen was quoted by Reuters as saying that uncertainty was causing “desperation” in the market as consumers seek “potential alternative sources of palladium”.
“Where we can accommodate them [new customers] after looking after our long-term customers, we will try as much as possible,” Viljoen said.
“We can’t make any firm commitments”.
She said it would take at least five years for South African palladium to boost capacity to replace Russian production of the metal and it may never meet the target.
However, Viljoen said that the Russian metal would likely reach the market through China, which will cause the supply chain to shift rather than Russian supply grinding to a halt.
Amplats produced 4.3 million ounces of PGMs in 2021.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, in Zimbabwe, Rough&Polished