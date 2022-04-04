Exclusive
“During this decade we would start seeing a decline in global output as mines are running out of diamonds,” warns Antonio Cecere
Antonio Cecere is currently the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange / Monaco Diamond Exchange and the Principal of the Cecere Group. His ability to advise is powerful due to his substantial experience in the luxury goods sector with a track record in...
04 april 2022
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, CEO, LUSIX: “We see many opportunities to grow”
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, the CEO of LUSIX holds a PhD in Applied Physics from the Weizmann Institute of Science. He brings with him 20 years of experience in business and R&D management, as well as vast experience in strategic planning and business development...
28 march 2022
Analysts react to U.S. sanctions against ALROSA
The United States recently banned the importation of Russian diamonds in a move that sought to strengthen sanctions made against the diamond giant, ALROSA early March. The U.S. is the leading consumer of diamond jewellery while Russia is the world’s...
21 march 2022
Jewelry exhibitions are the "visiting card" of the Kremlin Museums
Elena Yurievna Gagarina - General Director of the Moscow Kremlin Museums. Graduated from the Faculty of History of Moscow State University, Department of History and Theory of Art. Russian art critic. Ph.D. in History of Arts. Honored Worker of Culture...
14 march 2022
Gaetano Cavalieri: As they say, never waste a good crisis
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for more than 20 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
07 march 2022
TAG Heuer uses Lusik’s labgrown diamonds in its new watch
The Swiss watchmaker, TAG Heuer has launched a watch featuring lab-grown diamonds (LGDs) calling it a major milestone for the company and the watch industry. The new TAG Heuer Carrera Plasma, which the LVMH brand unveiled at last week’s Watches & Wonders fair in Geneva has manmade stones studded in the case and the crown.
The crown of the watch is a 2.5-carat lab-grown diamond that Israeli startup Capsoul made using rough sourced from Lusix.
According to LVMH, the new product represents a new way to master design and the play of light with material thanks to the versatility of lab-grown diamonds in unique shapes and textures.
Lusix CEO Silviu Reinhorn said: “We are proud that TAG Heuer chose to partner with Lusix for the creation of this groundbreaking product. We believe that Lusix’s reputation for superb quality lab-grown diamonds, as well as its unique technology for growing diamonds of exceptional color, clarity, and controlled three-dimensional shapes, were key considerations for TAG Heuer in choosing Lusix as its partner.”
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished