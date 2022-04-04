TAG Heuer uses Lusik’s labgrown diamonds in its new watch

Image credit: TAG Heuer

The Swiss watchmaker, TAG Heuer has launched a watch featuring lab-grown diamonds (LGDs) calling it a major milestone for the company and the watch industry. The new TAG Heuer Carrera Plasma, which the LVMH brand unveiled at last week’s Watches & Wonders fair in Geneva has manmade stones studded in the case and the crown.The crown of the watch is a 2.5-carat lab-grown diamond that Israeli startup Capsoul made using rough sourced from Lusix.According to LVMH, the new product represents a new way to master design and the play of light with material thanks to the versatility of lab-grown diamonds in unique shapes and textures.Lusix CEO Silviu Reinhorn said: “We are proud that TAG Heuer chose to partner with Lusix for the creation of this groundbreaking product. We believe that Lusix’s reputation for superb quality lab-grown diamonds, as well as its unique technology for growing diamonds of exceptional color, clarity, and controlled three-dimensional shapes, were key considerations for TAG Heuer in choosing Lusix as its partner.”