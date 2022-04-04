Exclusive
“During this decade we would start seeing a decline in global output as mines are running out of diamonds,” warns Antonio Cecere
Antonio Cecere is currently the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange / Monaco Diamond Exchange and the Principal of the Cecere Group. His ability to advise is powerful due to his substantial experience in the luxury goods sector with a track record in...
04 april 2022
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, CEO, LUSIX: “We see many opportunities to grow”
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, the CEO of LUSIX holds a PhD in Applied Physics from the Weizmann Institute of Science. He brings with him 20 years of experience in business and R&D management, as well as vast experience in strategic planning and business development...
28 march 2022
Analysts react to U.S. sanctions against ALROSA
The United States recently banned the importation of Russian diamonds in a move that sought to strengthen sanctions made against the diamond giant, ALROSA early March. The U.S. is the leading consumer of diamond jewellery while Russia is the world’s...
21 march 2022
Jewelry exhibitions are the "visiting card" of the Kremlin Museums
Elena Yurievna Gagarina - General Director of the Moscow Kremlin Museums. Graduated from the Faculty of History of Moscow State University, Department of History and Theory of Art. Russian art critic. Ph.D. in History of Arts. Honored Worker of Culture...
14 march 2022
Gaetano Cavalieri: As they say, never waste a good crisis
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for more than 20 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
07 march 2022
Israeli Diamond Industry continues growth in Q1 2022
In Q1 total net imports of rough diamonds to Israel amounted to about $ 494 mn, an increase of 4% compared to the same period last year.Net rough diamond exports during Q1 amounted to $ 526 mn, an increase of 35% over the first quarter of 2021. In March there was an increase of 11% compared to March last year.
Total net polished diamond imports in the first quarter of the year totaled $ 942 mn, an increase of 45% compared to the corresponding quarter in 2021, while in March alone there was an increase of 13% compared to March last year. Total net polished diamond exports reached $ 1.3 bn. In March 2022 there was an increase of 105% compared to March last year.
In the past month, exports of rough diamonds to the United Arab Emirates amounted to $ 24 mn, which constitutes about 14% of Israel's total rough diamond exports in March. During this month, roughly $ 18.5 mn worth of rough diamonds were imported to Israel from the United Arab Emirates, which is 9% of the total rough diamonds imported into Israel in March.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished