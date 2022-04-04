Exclusive
“During this decade we would start seeing a decline in global output as mines are running out of diamonds,” warns Antonio Cecere
Antonio Cecere is currently the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange / Monaco Diamond Exchange and the Principal of the Cecere Group. His ability to advise is powerful due to his substantial experience in the luxury goods sector with a track record in...
04 april 2022
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, CEO, LUSIX: “We see many opportunities to grow”
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, the CEO of LUSIX holds a PhD in Applied Physics from the Weizmann Institute of Science. He brings with him 20 years of experience in business and R&D management, as well as vast experience in strategic planning and business development...
28 march 2022
Analysts react to U.S. sanctions against ALROSA
The United States recently banned the importation of Russian diamonds in a move that sought to strengthen sanctions made against the diamond giant, ALROSA early March. The U.S. is the leading consumer of diamond jewellery while Russia is the world’s...
21 march 2022
Jewelry exhibitions are the "visiting card" of the Kremlin Museums
Elena Yurievna Gagarina - General Director of the Moscow Kremlin Museums. Graduated from the Faculty of History of Moscow State University, Department of History and Theory of Art. Russian art critic. Ph.D. in History of Arts. Honored Worker of Culture...
14 march 2022
Gaetano Cavalieri: As they say, never waste a good crisis
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for more than 20 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
07 march 2022
iTraceiT rolls out block-chain based application for tracing diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry
«Governments, banks and financial institutions, trade organizations and NGO’s, wholesale and retail clients, and last but not least, the end consumers, all demand that the provenance of diamonds and gemstones is crystal clear and clean. By integrating the iTraceiT application into their business models, industry operators at all levels of the supply pipeline are guaranteed peace of mind!,» CEO Frederik Degryse declared.
“With iTraceiT, users can create and integrate a comprehensive, digital chain of reference for all their products. We’re confident that our application’s affordability, seamless integration into a company’s workflow, and ease of use will appeal to all, especially those hesitant about adopting a blockchain-based tool into their business management models. During our beta testing, the integration of the iTraceiT application into a company’s production process and business model proved easy and efficient,” Degryse said.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished