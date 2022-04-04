iTraceiT rolls out block-chain based application for tracing diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry

Today News

iTraceiT, the Belgium-based innovative technology and service provider developed a unique, blockchain-supported QR code that records, stores, and reports all processes performed on diamonds and gemstones, keeping track of every action taken throughout the production process, i.e., from the rough to the finished piece of jewelry.

«Governments, banks and financial institutions, trade organizations and NGO’s, wholesale and retail clients, and last but not least, the end consumers, all demand that the provenance of diamonds and gemstones is crystal clear and clean. By integrating the iTraceiT application into their business models, industry operators at all levels of the supply pipeline are guaranteed peace of mind!,» CEO Frederik Degryse declared.

“With iTraceiT, users can create and integrate a comprehensive, digital chain of reference for all their products. We’re confident that our application’s affordability, seamless integration into a company’s workflow, and ease of use will appeal to all, especially those hesitant about adopting a blockchain-based tool into their business management models. During our beta testing, the integration of the iTraceiT application into a company’s production process and business model proved easy and efficient,” Degryse said.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished







