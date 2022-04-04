Jewellery Seasons China 2022 to create convenient environment for buyers and suppliers

In 2020, Informa Markets launched a brand-new project ‘Jewellery Seasons China’ which combined trend releasing, business matching etc., to obtain a large amount of industrial information and contact high-quality suppliers.

Currently, due to difficult times, the Show intends to deepen the exploration of industrial demand based on the original activities and create a more convenient business environment for buyers and suppliers.

Jewellery Seasons China 2022 will be held in Shenzhen with a brand new 2.0 model and the event will be expanded to five times the original size

Buyers and suppliers can also get more opportunities to communicate with each other effectively before the event. Also, retaining original product display scenes allows buyers actively select suitable suppliers to meet and exhibitors can independently select suitable companies by adding featured brands and channels.

Jewellery Seasons China 2022 will extend the invitation to companies specializing in fine Jewellery and fashion Jewellery to visit the event and purchase onsite.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





