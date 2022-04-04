Exclusive
“During this decade we would start seeing a decline in global output as mines are running out of diamonds,” warns Antonio Cecere
Antonio Cecere is currently the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange / Monaco Diamond Exchange and the Principal of the Cecere Group. His ability to advise is powerful due to his substantial experience in the luxury goods sector with a track record in...
04 april 2022
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, CEO, LUSIX: “We see many opportunities to grow”
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, the CEO of LUSIX holds a PhD in Applied Physics from the Weizmann Institute of Science. He brings with him 20 years of experience in business and R&D management, as well as vast experience in strategic planning and business development...
28 march 2022
Analysts react to U.S. sanctions against ALROSA
The United States recently banned the importation of Russian diamonds in a move that sought to strengthen sanctions made against the diamond giant, ALROSA early March. The U.S. is the leading consumer of diamond jewellery while Russia is the world’s...
21 march 2022
Jewelry exhibitions are the "visiting card" of the Kremlin Museums
Elena Yurievna Gagarina - General Director of the Moscow Kremlin Museums. Graduated from the Faculty of History of Moscow State University, Department of History and Theory of Art. Russian art critic. Ph.D. in History of Arts. Honored Worker of Culture...
14 march 2022
Gaetano Cavalieri: As they say, never waste a good crisis
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for more than 20 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
07 march 2022
Jewellery Seasons China 2022 to create convenient environment for buyers and suppliers
Currently, due to difficult times, the Show intends to deepen the exploration of industrial demand based on the original activities and create a more convenient business environment for buyers and suppliers.
Jewellery Seasons China 2022 will be held in Shenzhen with a brand new 2.0 model and the event will be expanded to five times the original size
Buyers and suppliers can also get more opportunities to communicate with each other effectively before the event. Also, retaining original product display scenes allows buyers actively select suitable suppliers to meet and exhibitors can independently select suitable companies by adding featured brands and channels.
Jewellery Seasons China 2022 will extend the invitation to companies specializing in fine Jewellery and fashion Jewellery to visit the event and purchase onsite.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished