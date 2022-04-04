Sergei Vybornov, former president of ALROSA passes away

Sergei Vybornov, the former president of the diamond mining company ALROSA, which he headed from 2007 to 2009, passed away on March 28, 2022.After graduating from the Moscow State Institute of International Relations in 1980, he worked for five years as an aide and then attaché at the USSR Embassy in France, after which he held a number of responsible positions at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Russian government and then at Gazenergoset and Norilsk Nickel. In 2002, he became CEO of ALROSA Investment Group, and in 2007, President of ALROSA.Despite the complicated situation in the rough diamond market during the years he headed the company, Sergei Vybornov introduced a number of changes to its work pattern, which proved to be successful. He radically transformed the company’s diamond marketing system, which had remained unchanged for 50 years, and initiated the conclusion of long-term contracts with buyers, for which it was necessary to change the sorting system of rough diamonds adapting it to ALROSA customers.Under his leadership, the company was pro-active in supporting the Kimberley Process contributing to the budget of this then young industry organization and taking over a quarter of its total funding.Despite the outbreak of the global financial crisis, which fell on the years of Sergey Vybornov’s term at ALROSA, the company, which was guided not only by economic, but also by social considerations, generally managed to maintain diamond production targets by launching the Mir underground mine and then Aikhal and start selling rough diamonds.As the head of the company, Sergei Vybornov advocated the further implementation of ALROSA's projects in Angola pointing out that ALROSA thanks to its good standing and support in this country can successfully develop its activities in Africa.The editorial staff of Rough&Polished bring their condolences to the family and friends of Sergei Vybornov.