“During this decade we would start seeing a decline in global output as mines are running out of diamonds,” warns Antonio Cecere
Antonio Cecere is currently the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange / Monaco Diamond Exchange and the Principal of the Cecere Group. His ability to advise is powerful due to his substantial experience in the luxury goods sector with a track record in...
04 april 2022
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, CEO, LUSIX: “We see many opportunities to grow”
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, the CEO of LUSIX holds a PhD in Applied Physics from the Weizmann Institute of Science. He brings with him 20 years of experience in business and R&D management, as well as vast experience in strategic planning and business development...
28 march 2022
Analysts react to U.S. sanctions against ALROSA
The United States recently banned the importation of Russian diamonds in a move that sought to strengthen sanctions made against the diamond giant, ALROSA early March. The U.S. is the leading consumer of diamond jewellery while Russia is the world’s...
21 march 2022
Jewelry exhibitions are the "visiting card" of the Kremlin Museums
Elena Yurievna Gagarina - General Director of the Moscow Kremlin Museums. Graduated from the Faculty of History of Moscow State University, Department of History and Theory of Art. Russian art critic. Ph.D. in History of Arts. Honored Worker of Culture...
14 march 2022
Gaetano Cavalieri: As they say, never waste a good crisis
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for more than 20 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
07 march 2022
Sergei Vybornov, former president of ALROSA passes away
After graduating from the Moscow State Institute of International Relations in 1980, he worked for five years as an aide and then attaché at the USSR Embassy in France, after which he held a number of responsible positions at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Russian government and then at Gazenergoset and Norilsk Nickel. In 2002, he became CEO of ALROSA Investment Group, and in 2007, President of ALROSA.
Despite the complicated situation in the rough diamond market during the years he headed the company, Sergei Vybornov introduced a number of changes to its work pattern, which proved to be successful. He radically transformed the company’s diamond marketing system, which had remained unchanged for 50 years, and initiated the conclusion of long-term contracts with buyers, for which it was necessary to change the sorting system of rough diamonds adapting it to ALROSA customers.
Under his leadership, the company was pro-active in supporting the Kimberley Process contributing to the budget of this then young industry organization and taking over a quarter of its total funding.
Despite the outbreak of the global financial crisis, which fell on the years of Sergey Vybornov’s term at ALROSA, the company, which was guided not only by economic, but also by social considerations, generally managed to maintain diamond production targets by launching the Mir underground mine and then Aikhal and start selling rough diamonds.
As the head of the company, Sergei Vybornov advocated the further implementation of ALROSA's projects in Angola pointing out that ALROSA thanks to its good standing and support in this country can successfully develop its activities in Africa.
The editorial staff of Rough&Polished bring their condolences to the family and friends of Sergei Vybornov.