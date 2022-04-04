BlueRock tenders four high-value diamonds

BlueRock Diamonds sold four larger gem-quality diamonds from its Kareevlei diamond mine, in the Kimberley region of South Africa, during the March tender.

It said a 6.6-carat diamond was sold for $63 000, an 8.7 carat diamond for $104 000, a 12.7 carat diamond for $128 000 and a 19.3 carat diamond for $116 000.

"It is very pleasing to announce the recovery of another four high-value diamonds, which were sold in our latest tender,” said company chairperson Mike Houston.

“The market is being influenced by the current geopolitical situation and this is partially reflected in our latest average tender price.

“However, the overall supply side of rough diamonds has been tight for some time and is very likely to remain so for the foreseeable future; we, therefore, anticipate strong ongoing demand for the high-quality Kareevlei parcel of diamonds.”

He said BlueRock is now focused on ramping up its new processing plant, which will see production going up from 36 000 carats to 43 000 carats.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, in Zimbabwe, Rough&Polished



