“During this decade we would start seeing a decline in global output as mines are running out of diamonds,” warns Antonio Cecere
04 april 2022
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, CEO, LUSIX: “We see many opportunities to grow”
28 march 2022
Analysts react to U.S. sanctions against ALROSA
The United States recently banned the importation of Russian diamonds in a move that sought to strengthen sanctions made against the diamond giant, ALROSA early March. The U.S. is the leading consumer of diamond jewellery while Russia is the world’s...
21 march 2022
Jewelry exhibitions are the "visiting card" of the Kremlin Museums
14 march 2022
Gaetano Cavalieri: As they say, never waste a good crisis
07 march 2022
BlueRock tenders four high-value diamonds
It said a 6.6-carat diamond was sold for $63 000, an 8.7 carat diamond for $104 000, a 12.7 carat diamond for $128 000 and a 19.3 carat diamond for $116 000.
"It is very pleasing to announce the recovery of another four high-value diamonds, which were sold in our latest tender,” said company chairperson Mike Houston.
“The market is being influenced by the current geopolitical situation and this is partially reflected in our latest average tender price.
“However, the overall supply side of rough diamonds has been tight for some time and is very likely to remain so for the foreseeable future; we, therefore, anticipate strong ongoing demand for the high-quality Kareevlei parcel of diamonds.”
He said BlueRock is now focused on ramping up its new processing plant, which will see production going up from 36 000 carats to 43 000 carats.
