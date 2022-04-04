Zimbabwe to chair the African Diamond Producers Association

Zimbabwe is set to take over the chairmanship of the African Diamond Producers Association (ADPA) from Tanzania when they meet in Victoria Falls this week.

The southern African country is the current deputy chair of ADPA.

“As the incoming ADPA chair in 2023, the Republic of Zimbabwe is expected to carry out the following mandate, among others: ensuring that African diamond producers present a united voice on the international diamond scene on matters, which affect them and promoting cooperation and information sharing amongst ADPA member countries,” the mines ministry was quoted as saying by The Chronicle newspaper.

The meeting is expected to be officially opened by Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mines ministers from the DRC and Tanzania are also expected to address the gathering.

Zimbabwe is also the deputy chairperson of the Kimberley Process.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, in Zimbabwe, Rough&Polished





