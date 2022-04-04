ALROSA applied to the British regulator for a special license to pay coupon income on bonds

ALROSA, having confirmed its readiness to pay coupon income to holders of its bonds on April 9, applied to the British Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI) with a request to issue a special license for such payments.

“The Company is totally financially sustainable and is in possession of all financial resources necessary to fulfill the next coupon payment in amount of US$11,625,000. As at the end of 2021 ALROSA had a 0.4x Net Debt/EBITDA, its cash and cash equivalents were US$0.9 bn. We confirm that the Company is taking all possible steps and measures in order to protect the interests of the Noteholders,” ALROSA said in its statement.



Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished





