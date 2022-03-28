Caledonia declares quarterly dividend of $0.14

Today News

Caledonia Mining, which owns the Blanket mine, in Zimbabwe, has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 on each of the company's shares.

“Our dividend continues to be a central part of our strategy as we seek to grow the business and de-risk it from being a single asset producer,” said company chief executive Steve Curtis.

“We continue to evaluate investment opportunities while balancing returning money to shareholders and investing in the company’s growth.”

Caledonia paid $0.50 in dividends last year – about 50% greater than in 2020.

The miner is projecting to produce between 73 000 oz and 80 000 oz of gold this year.

Caledonia is exploring investment opportunities in Zimbabwe and beyond.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, in Zimbabwe, Rough&Polished





