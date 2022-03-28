Exclusive
“During this decade we would start seeing a decline in global output as mines are running out of diamonds,” warns Antonio Cecere
Antonio Cecere is currently the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange / Monaco Diamond Exchange and the Principal of the Cecere Group. His ability to advise is powerful due to his substantial experience in the luxury goods sector with a track record in...
Yesterday
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, CEO, LUSIX: “We see many opportunities to grow”
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, the CEO of LUSIX holds a PhD in Applied Physics from the Weizmann Institute of Science. He brings with him 20 years of experience in business and R&D management, as well as vast experience in strategic planning and business development...
28 march 2022
Analysts react to U.S. sanctions against ALROSA
The United States recently banned the importation of Russian diamonds in a move that sought to strengthen sanctions made against the diamond giant, ALROSA early March. The U.S. is the leading consumer of diamond jewellery while Russia is the world’s...
21 march 2022
Jewelry exhibitions are the "visiting card" of the Kremlin Museums
Elena Yurievna Gagarina - General Director of the Moscow Kremlin Museums. Graduated from the Faculty of History of Moscow State University, Department of History and Theory of Art. Russian art critic. Ph.D. in History of Arts. Honored Worker of Culture...
14 march 2022
Gaetano Cavalieri: As they say, never waste a good crisis
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for more than 20 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
07 march 2022
Gemfields realises over $42mln in revenue from emeralds auction
The auctions of the rough emeralds took place in India from March 15 to April 1.
It said 4.52-million carats were sold to 56 companies at an average price of $9.37 per carat – a record for Kagem’s commercial-quality auctions.
Gemfields has since July 2009 generated $792-million from 40 auctions of Kagem gemstones.
“We have witnessed another breakthrough for Kagem emeralds, with an auction of predominantly commercial-quality emeralds setting a new all-time revenue record for Kagem and surpassing even our higher-quality auctions,” said Gemfields product and sales managing director Adrian Banks.
“Today’s result underscores just how big that step-change is and we’re delighted to see the coloured gemstone industry firing on all cylinders.”
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, in Zimbabwe, Rough&Polished