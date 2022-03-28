India Gem & Jewellery Show unfolds at Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai

Image credit: GJS 2022

The India Gem & Jewellery Show (GJS 2022) was inaugurated by Shri. Raosaheb DanveJi, Union Minister of State for Railways, Coal and Mines, Government of India on 3 April 2022, along with Ashish Pethe, Chairman-GJC), Saiyam Mehra, Vice Chairman GJC & Convener GJS) and other industry delegates.The All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) has brought together GJS, which spans over 4 days. Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the expo, Union Minister Shri Danve, said, “I thank Shri Ashish Pethe, Chairman, All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council, Shri Saiyam Mehra, Vice Chairman, GJC, and all jewellery industry representatives who have made India glitter with such an amazing show. We should make the nation self-reliant in jewellery by substituting imported volume with domestic products which will be the real vision of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat.”Speaking at the show Ashish Pethe, Chairman, (GJC), said, “I thank Shri. Raosaheb DanveJi, Union Minister of State for Railways, Coal and Mines, Government of India, for honouring the jewellery fraternity by inaugurating the marquee event India Gem & Jewellery Show (GJS 2022), the maiden show currently being organized by GJC. We will continue to make efforts to make Indian 'Aatmanirbhar' in jewellery as guided by Shri DanveJi.”Saiyam Mehra, Vice Chairman (GJC) and Convener of GJS, said, “The India Gem & Jewellery Show has received an overwhelming response from the Indian jewellery community. We look forward to working in consultation with the government for the betterment of the Indian jewellery industry.”