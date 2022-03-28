Exclusive
“During this decade we would start seeing a decline in global output as mines are running out of diamonds,” warns Antonio Cecere
Antonio Cecere is currently the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange / Monaco Diamond Exchange and the Principal of the Cecere Group. His ability to advise is powerful due to his substantial experience in the luxury goods sector with a track record in...
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, CEO, LUSIX: “We see many opportunities to grow”
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, the CEO of LUSIX holds a PhD in Applied Physics from the Weizmann Institute of Science. He brings with him 20 years of experience in business and R&D management, as well as vast experience in strategic planning and business development...
28 march 2022
Analysts react to U.S. sanctions against ALROSA
The United States recently banned the importation of Russian diamonds in a move that sought to strengthen sanctions made against the diamond giant, ALROSA early March. The U.S. is the leading consumer of diamond jewellery while Russia is the world’s...
21 march 2022
Jewelry exhibitions are the "visiting card" of the Kremlin Museums
Elena Yurievna Gagarina - General Director of the Moscow Kremlin Museums. Graduated from the Faculty of History of Moscow State University, Department of History and Theory of Art. Russian art critic. Ph.D. in History of Arts. Honored Worker of Culture...
14 march 2022
Gaetano Cavalieri: As they say, never waste a good crisis
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for more than 20 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
07 march 2022
India Gem & Jewellery Show unfolds at Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai
The India Gem & Jewellery Show (GJS 2022) was inaugurated by Shri. Raosaheb DanveJi, Union Minister of State for Railways, Coal and Mines, Government of India on 3 April 2022, along with Ashish Pethe, Chairman-GJC), Saiyam Mehra, Vice Chairman GJC & Convener GJS) and other industry delegates.
The All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) has brought together GJS, which spans over 4 days. Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the expo, Union Minister Shri Danve, said, “I thank Shri Ashish Pethe, Chairman, All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council, Shri Saiyam Mehra, Vice Chairman, GJC, and all jewellery industry representatives who have made India glitter with such an amazing show. We should make the nation self-reliant in jewellery by substituting imported volume with domestic products which will be the real vision of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat.”
Speaking at the show Ashish Pethe, Chairman, (GJC), said, “I thank Shri. Raosaheb DanveJi, Union Minister of State for Railways, Coal and Mines, Government of India, for honouring the jewellery fraternity by inaugurating the marquee event India Gem & Jewellery Show (GJS 2022), the maiden show currently being organized by GJC. We will continue to make efforts to make Indian 'Aatmanirbhar' in jewellery as guided by Shri DanveJi.”
Saiyam Mehra, Vice Chairman (GJC) and Convener of GJS, said, “The India Gem & Jewellery Show has received an overwhelming response from the Indian jewellery community. We look forward to working in consultation with the government for the betterment of the Indian jewellery industry.”
