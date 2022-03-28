Sotheby’s HK to auction antique jewellery pieces on 29 April

Today News

Sotheby’s Magnificent Jewels auctions in Hong Kong will offer coloured gemstone and fancy colour diamond jewellery pieces, including creations by renowned designers as well as antique pieces from legendary houses.

Part I auction scheduled for April 29, will be held in a live auction format. The ‘The Carmine Rose’ an 8.08-carat Pigeon’s Blood ruby and diamond ring and a 9.66-carat sapphire and diamond ring designed by Nicholas Lieou are some of the stars at the event.

On offer are also a fine selection of antique signed jewellery such as a diamond necklace circa 1910 and a diamond tiara, necklace circa 1930… both by Cartier as well as signed jewels by household names like Van Cleef & Arpels, including an imperial green jadeite bead necklace.

Part II of the auction scheduled for April 15 to May 3 will offer a collection of iconic brooches such as the Cartier Panthère, Tiffany & Co ‘Bird on a Rock’ and Michele Della Valle’s ‘Lucky Peas’.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





