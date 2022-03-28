Exclusive
“During this decade we would start seeing a decline in global output as mines are running out of diamonds,” warns Antonio Cecere
Antonio Cecere is currently the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange / Monaco Diamond Exchange and the Principal of the Cecere Group. His ability to advise is powerful due to his substantial experience in the luxury goods sector with a track record in...
Today
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, CEO, LUSIX: “We see many opportunities to grow”
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, the CEO of LUSIX holds a PhD in Applied Physics from the Weizmann Institute of Science. He brings with him 20 years of experience in business and R&D management, as well as vast experience in strategic planning and business development...
28 march 2022
Analysts react to U.S. sanctions against ALROSA
The United States recently banned the importation of Russian diamonds in a move that sought to strengthen sanctions made against the diamond giant, ALROSA early March. The U.S. is the leading consumer of diamond jewellery while Russia is the world’s...
21 march 2022
Jewelry exhibitions are the "visiting card" of the Kremlin Museums
Elena Yurievna Gagarina - General Director of the Moscow Kremlin Museums. Graduated from the Faculty of History of Moscow State University, Department of History and Theory of Art. Russian art critic. Ph.D. in History of Arts. Honored Worker of Culture...
14 march 2022
Gaetano Cavalieri: As they say, never waste a good crisis
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for more than 20 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
07 march 2022
Lucara completes pre-sinking at Karowe mine
Company vice president technical services John Armstrong said each shaft is about 52 metres below the collar.
“The final depth for the ventilation shaft is 730 m below surface, and 767 m below the surface for the production shaft,” he said.
The shaft sinking is set to be complete in 2024 while the ramp-up to production from the underground operation is expected for the second half of 2026.
The underground development will add 13 years to the life of mine.
“The Karowe mine is one of the world’s leading producers of high-value Type IIa diamonds and has produced three +1 000 ct diamonds since 2015, the only mine in recorded history to produce three +1 000 ct diamonds,” he said.
The shaft sinking projects had a one-year delay from the original feasibility schedule.
“However, during the pre-sink, and as the project is transitioning to the main sink, no significant challenges have been encountered thus far,” said Armstrong.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, in Zimbabwe Rough&Polished