Exclusive
“During this decade we would start seeing a decline in global output as mines are running out of diamonds,” warns Antonio Cecere
Antonio Cecere is currently the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange / Monaco Diamond Exchange and the Principal of the Cecere Group. His ability to advise is powerful due to his substantial experience in the luxury goods sector with a track record in...
Today
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, CEO, LUSIX: “We see many opportunities to grow”
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, the CEO of LUSIX holds a PhD in Applied Physics from the Weizmann Institute of Science. He brings with him 20 years of experience in business and R&D management, as well as vast experience in strategic planning and business development...
28 march 2022
Analysts react to U.S. sanctions against ALROSA
The United States recently banned the importation of Russian diamonds in a move that sought to strengthen sanctions made against the diamond giant, ALROSA early March. The U.S. is the leading consumer of diamond jewellery while Russia is the world’s...
21 march 2022
Jewelry exhibitions are the "visiting card" of the Kremlin Museums
Elena Yurievna Gagarina - General Director of the Moscow Kremlin Museums. Graduated from the Faculty of History of Moscow State University, Department of History and Theory of Art. Russian art critic. Ph.D. in History of Arts. Honored Worker of Culture...
14 march 2022
Gaetano Cavalieri: As they say, never waste a good crisis
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for more than 20 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
07 march 2022
BlueRock raises £2.1m for Kareevlei to implement a new mining plan
The upgraded mining plan will ensure a consistent supply of quality ore to the processing plant, according to Mining Weekly.
"The board is delighted to have concluded the placing, which will provide working capital for BlueRock's diamond business as it moves into a transformative growth phase, aiming to double carat production to 36 000 ct to 43 000 ct in 2022," the company said in its statement.
"With the one-million-tonne-a-year processing plant upgrade completed and seasonal heavy rains beginning to subside, the company looks forward to maximising production throughput and delivering the optimised mining plan," BlueRock chairperson Mike Houston was quoted as saying.
It said the board decided to expend its resources on providing a consistent supply of quality ore in terms of both the short-term objectives and the life-of-mine plan.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, in Zimbabwe, Rough&Polished