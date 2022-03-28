Exclusive
“During this decade we would start seeing a decline in global output as mines are running out of diamonds,” warns Antonio Cecere
Antonio Cecere is currently the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange / Monaco Diamond Exchange and the Principal of the Cecere Group. His ability to advise is powerful due to his substantial experience in the luxury goods sector with a track record in...
Today
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, CEO, LUSIX: “We see many opportunities to grow”
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, the CEO of LUSIX holds a PhD in Applied Physics from the Weizmann Institute of Science. He brings with him 20 years of experience in business and R&D management, as well as vast experience in strategic planning and business development...
28 march 2022
Analysts react to U.S. sanctions against ALROSA
The United States recently banned the importation of Russian diamonds in a move that sought to strengthen sanctions made against the diamond giant, ALROSA early March. The U.S. is the leading consumer of diamond jewellery while Russia is the world’s...
21 march 2022
Jewelry exhibitions are the "visiting card" of the Kremlin Museums
Elena Yurievna Gagarina - General Director of the Moscow Kremlin Museums. Graduated from the Faculty of History of Moscow State University, Department of History and Theory of Art. Russian art critic. Ph.D. in History of Arts. Honored Worker of Culture...
14 march 2022
Gaetano Cavalieri: As they say, never waste a good crisis
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for more than 20 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
07 march 2022
Tiffany & Co continues to sell Russian diamonds despite not buying new stock
Despite this, the high jewellery company will continue selling its existing stock of Russian diamonds to customers, professionaljeweller.com writes with reference to Bloomberg.
The news, the publication said, means that Russian diamonds will still be on sale in Tiffany stores “for at least several months”.
Bloomberg even added that Tiffany is likely to introduce new Russian diamonds to its stores because the mine-to-store process takes around three months, and so the company’s diamond cutting and polishing team is likely working on Russian-mined stones even as the war goes on.
Bloomberg also asserted that Signet Jewelers is likely operating to a similar model.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished