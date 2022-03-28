Phillips in Association with Bacs & Russo Announces Highlights ahead of The Geneva Watch Auction: XV on 7 & 8 May

Today News

Phillips in Association with Bacs & Russo announced highlights ahead of The Geneva Watch Auction: XV.

This auction follows a blockbuster white glove year in 2021, in which Phillips Watches department achieved an annual total of $209.3 million and sold 100% of lots across all sale locations.

The live sale will take place on 7 and 8 May at the Hôtel La Réserve in Geneva.

Leading the sale are three exceptional watches. The first is a well-preserved Rolex chronograph wristwatch reference 6239 in yellow gold which was formerly part of the collection of Eric Clapton CBE (162922 estimate in excess of CHF 1,500,000). The second is an outstanding example of the Patek Philippe pink gold reference 1518 with a pink dial (157572 estimate CHF 1,200,000-2,400,000).

The third is a historically significant Patek Philippe reference 1503 (estimate CHF 250,000 - 500,000) in stainless steel with black glossy dial and Breguet numerals –notably one of two examples known in this configuration.

Alexandre Ghotbi, Head of Watches, stated: “These are watches that will attract the budding enthusiast and speak to the seasoned collector. However, what they all have in common is their rarity, state of preservation and relevance.”



Алекс Шишло для Rough&Polished





