“During this decade we would start seeing a decline in global output as mines are running out of diamonds,” warns Antonio Cecere
Antonio Cecere is currently the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange / Monaco Diamond Exchange and the Principal of the Cecere Group. His ability to advise is powerful due to his substantial experience in the luxury goods sector with a track record in...
Today
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, CEO, LUSIX: “We see many opportunities to grow”
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, the CEO of LUSIX holds a PhD in Applied Physics from the Weizmann Institute of Science. He brings with him 20 years of experience in business and R&D management, as well as vast experience in strategic planning and business development...
28 march 2022
Analysts react to U.S. sanctions against ALROSA
The United States recently banned the importation of Russian diamonds in a move that sought to strengthen sanctions made against the diamond giant, ALROSA early March. The U.S. is the leading consumer of diamond jewellery while Russia is the world’s...
21 march 2022
Jewelry exhibitions are the "visiting card" of the Kremlin Museums
Elena Yurievna Gagarina - General Director of the Moscow Kremlin Museums. Graduated from the Faculty of History of Moscow State University, Department of History and Theory of Art. Russian art critic. Ph.D. in History of Arts. Honored Worker of Culture...
14 march 2022
Gaetano Cavalieri: As they say, never waste a good crisis
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for more than 20 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
07 march 2022
Phillips in Association with Bacs & Russo Announces Highlights ahead of The Geneva Watch Auction: XV on 7 & 8 May
This auction follows a blockbuster white glove year in 2021, in which Phillips Watches department achieved an annual total of $209.3 million and sold 100% of lots across all sale locations.
The live sale will take place on 7 and 8 May at the Hôtel La Réserve in Geneva.
Leading the sale are three exceptional watches. The first is a well-preserved Rolex chronograph wristwatch reference 6239 in yellow gold which was formerly part of the collection of Eric Clapton CBE (162922 estimate in excess of CHF 1,500,000). The second is an outstanding example of the Patek Philippe pink gold reference 1518 with a pink dial (157572 estimate CHF 1,200,000-2,400,000).
The third is a historically significant Patek Philippe reference 1503 (estimate CHF 250,000 - 500,000) in stainless steel with black glossy dial and Breguet numerals –notably one of two examples known in this configuration.
Alexandre Ghotbi, Head of Watches, stated: “These are watches that will attract the budding enthusiast and speak to the seasoned collector. However, what they all have in common is their rarity, state of preservation and relevance.”
