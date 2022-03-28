Tiffany sheds two-thirds of its employees after joining LVMH

More than a year after the world's largest luxury goods maker Vuitton Moët Hennessy (LVMH) acquired Tiffany, the latter has lost two-thirds of its employees replacing them with others, Professional Jeweler reports citing an interview given to WWD by Anthony Ledroux, President and CEO of Tiffany.

According to the publication, the company currently employs more than 13,000 employees, while before joining LVMH there were 9,000 more.

The deal to acquire Tiffany was difficult and could have fallen through, but in January of 2021 it was finally concluded. The company does not disclose the reasons for the retrenchment of its employees.



Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished





