Exclusive
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, CEO, LUSIX: “We see many opportunities to grow”
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, the CEO of LUSIX holds a PhD in Applied Physics from the Weizmann Institute of Science. He brings with him 20 years of experience in business and R&D management, as well as vast experience in strategic planning and business development...
28 march 2022
Analysts react to U.S. sanctions against ALROSA
The United States recently banned the importation of Russian diamonds in a move that sought to strengthen sanctions made against the diamond giant, ALROSA early March. The U.S. is the leading consumer of diamond jewellery while Russia is the world’s...
21 march 2022
Jewelry exhibitions are the "visiting card" of the Kremlin Museums
Elena Yurievna Gagarina - General Director of the Moscow Kremlin Museums. Graduated from the Faculty of History of Moscow State University, Department of History and Theory of Art. Russian art critic. Ph.D. in History of Arts. Honored Worker of Culture...
14 march 2022
Gaetano Cavalieri: As they say, never waste a good crisis
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for more than 20 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
07 march 2022
The activity of the Fabergé Foundation continues, the number of the Foundation’s members is increasing
Valentin Skurlov is an art expert, jewellery historian, honourary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, expert of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consultant-researcher...
28 february 2022
Tharisa gets opportunity to double platinum production
Tharisa increased its stake in Karo Mining Holdings Limited from 26.8% to 66.3%, paying US$27 million. Production at the Karo Mining Holdings Limited project will begin in two years, with the first phase yielding 150,000 ounces of PGM concentrate per year split at a ratio of 45% platinum, 42% palladium, 4% rhodium and 9% gold.
Tharisa CEO Phoevos Pouroulis said: “With the challenges and uncertainty to the supply chain of these vital precious metals, a new short-dated source of primarily platinum and palladium metals is a significant risk mitigant for global users and provides security and certainty of supply.”
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished