Exclusive
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, CEO, LUSIX: “We see many opportunities to grow”
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, the CEO of LUSIX holds a PhD in Applied Physics from the Weizmann Institute of Science. He brings with him 20 years of experience in business and R&D management, as well as vast experience in strategic planning and business development...
28 march 2022
Analysts react to U.S. sanctions against ALROSA
The United States recently banned the importation of Russian diamonds in a move that sought to strengthen sanctions made against the diamond giant, ALROSA early March. The U.S. is the leading consumer of diamond jewellery while Russia is the world’s...
21 march 2022
Jewelry exhibitions are the "visiting card" of the Kremlin Museums
Elena Yurievna Gagarina - General Director of the Moscow Kremlin Museums. Graduated from the Faculty of History of Moscow State University, Department of History and Theory of Art. Russian art critic. Ph.D. in History of Arts. Honored Worker of Culture...
14 march 2022
Gaetano Cavalieri: As they say, never waste a good crisis
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for more than 20 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
07 march 2022
The activity of the Fabergé Foundation continues, the number of the Foundation’s members is increasing
Valentin Skurlov is an art expert, jewellery historian, honourary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, expert of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consultant-researcher...
28 february 2022
Hong Kong’s jewellery exports register slower growth
This demonstrated a 23.67 per cent and 7.7 per cent uptick from 2020 and 2019 figures, respectively, but fell behind jewellery exports in February 2018.
Hong Kong’s exports of jewellery and other luxury items revealed a slower pace of growth in February 2022 compared to strong gains posted in previous months.
February 2022 jewellery exports were also below the around $3.11 bn achieved in January this year. Combined jewellery shipments in January to February 2022 meanwhile showed an 18.7 per cent year-on-year increase to around $4.88 bn.
As per a government spokesman, the recent situation geopolitical in Ukraine will likely pose a drag on global economic growth, and it may affect Hong Kong's export performance in the near term.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished