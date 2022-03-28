IBDH uncovers Fancy Yellow Rough at Ellendale deposits

Image credit: IBDH

India Bore Diamond Holdings Pty Ltd (IBDH) is a 100 per cent privately owned Australian Company. IBDH is a mining junior and Australia’s newest producer of rare Fancy Coloured Diamonds. The company derives the name from the historic stock watering hole of India Bore.Recently, IBDH has been continuously recovering very high quality and unusual diamonds from its L-Channel alluvial deposit at Ellendale including this 0.63 carat knobbed fancy yellow rough recovered during the 2021 bulk sampling campaign.The highly unusual diamond is a lustrous strongly resorbed re-entrant diamond cube. The original edges and crystal faces disappear as the resorption progresses. And in this case, the conspicuous knobs mark the position of former tetra-hexahedral crystal faces.Diamond growth terraces or striations can be seen in close up on the crystal faces. Very few resorbed diamonds, exhibit this true tetra-hexahedral habit.