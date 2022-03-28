Exclusive
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, CEO, LUSIX: “We see many opportunities to grow”
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, the CEO of LUSIX holds a PhD in Applied Physics from the Weizmann Institute of Science. He brings with him 20 years of experience in business and R&D management, as well as vast experience in strategic planning and business development...
Analysts react to U.S. sanctions against ALROSA
The United States recently banned the importation of Russian diamonds in a move that sought to strengthen sanctions made against the diamond giant, ALROSA early March. The U.S. is the leading consumer of diamond jewellery while Russia is the world’s...
Jewelry exhibitions are the "visiting card" of the Kremlin Museums
Elena Yurievna Gagarina - General Director of the Moscow Kremlin Museums. Graduated from the Faculty of History of Moscow State University, Department of History and Theory of Art. Russian art critic. Ph.D. in History of Arts. Honored Worker of Culture...
Gaetano Cavalieri: As they say, never waste a good crisis
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for more than 20 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
The activity of the Fabergé Foundation continues, the number of the Foundation’s members is increasing
Valentin Skurlov is an art expert, jewellery historian, honourary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, expert of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consultant-researcher...
IBDH uncovers Fancy Yellow Rough at Ellendale deposits
Image credit: IBDH
India Bore Diamond Holdings Pty Ltd (IBDH) is a 100 per cent privately owned Australian Company. IBDH is a mining junior and Australia’s newest producer of rare Fancy Coloured Diamonds. The company derives the name from the historic stock watering hole of India Bore.
Recently, IBDH has been continuously recovering very high quality and unusual diamonds from its L-Channel alluvial deposit at Ellendale including this 0.63 carat knobbed fancy yellow rough recovered during the 2021 bulk sampling campaign.
The highly unusual diamond is a lustrous strongly resorbed re-entrant diamond cube. The original edges and crystal faces disappear as the resorption progresses. And in this case, the conspicuous knobs mark the position of former tetra-hexahedral crystal faces.
Diamond growth terraces or striations can be seen in close up on the crystal faces. Very few resorbed diamonds, exhibit this true tetra-hexahedral habit.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished