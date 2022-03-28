Sarine releases AutoScan™ System for Beta testing rough diamonds’ traceability

Sarine Technology Ltd is commencing beta testing of its new AutoScanTM system, an innovative robotic system for acquiring high volumes of rough diamonds, having successfully finished the alpha testing phase.

The Sarine AutoScanTM system provides the optimal solution to truly enable the scalability of diamond traceability. Operators simply pour parcels of rough diamonds into one of the device's input bins, and the system will scan and weigh each one of the stones rapidly and accurately and then aggregate them back into their original parcels.

David Block, CEO of Sarine Technologies, commented: “ This rapidly evolving need demands that we accelerate the Sarine AutoScanTM release timeline, which is an essential prerequisite to scaling up the amount of diamonds. This system will enable the scanning of a much larger quantity of diamonds, including of smaller sizes, without impacting the logistical cycle.”

”The Sarine AutoScanTM system is an important additional step in our full traceability solution and enables us to provide not only the most comprehensive verifiable database solution, but also to do so in a truly scalable manner with minimal operational overhead, costs or delay,” Block added.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





