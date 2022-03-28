Exclusive
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, CEO, LUSIX: “We see many opportunities to grow”
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, the CEO of LUSIX holds a PhD in Applied Physics from the Weizmann Institute of Science. He brings with him 20 years of experience in business and R&D management, as well as vast experience in strategic planning and business development...
28 march 2022
Analysts react to U.S. sanctions against ALROSA
The United States recently banned the importation of Russian diamonds in a move that sought to strengthen sanctions made against the diamond giant, ALROSA early March. The U.S. is the leading consumer of diamond jewellery while Russia is the world’s...
21 march 2022
Jewelry exhibitions are the "visiting card" of the Kremlin Museums
Elena Yurievna Gagarina - General Director of the Moscow Kremlin Museums. Graduated from the Faculty of History of Moscow State University, Department of History and Theory of Art. Russian art critic. Ph.D. in History of Arts. Honored Worker of Culture...
14 march 2022
Gaetano Cavalieri: As they say, never waste a good crisis
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for more than 20 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
07 march 2022
The activity of the Fabergé Foundation continues, the number of the Foundation’s members is increasing
Valentin Skurlov is an art expert, jewellery historian, honourary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, expert of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consultant-researcher...
28 february 2022
Sarine releases AutoScan™ System for Beta testing rough diamonds’ traceability
The Sarine AutoScanTM system provides the optimal solution to truly enable the scalability of diamond traceability. Operators simply pour parcels of rough diamonds into one of the device's input bins, and the system will scan and weigh each one of the stones rapidly and accurately and then aggregate them back into their original parcels.
David Block, CEO of Sarine Technologies, commented: “ This rapidly evolving need demands that we accelerate the Sarine AutoScanTM release timeline, which is an essential prerequisite to scaling up the amount of diamonds. This system will enable the scanning of a much larger quantity of diamonds, including of smaller sizes, without impacting the logistical cycle.”
”The Sarine AutoScanTM system is an important additional step in our full traceability solution and enables us to provide not only the most comprehensive verifiable database solution, but also to do so in a truly scalable manner with minimal operational overhead, costs or delay,” Block added.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished