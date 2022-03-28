Exclusive
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, CEO, LUSIX: “We see many opportunities to grow”
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, the CEO of LUSIX holds a PhD in Applied Physics from the Weizmann Institute of Science. He brings with him 20 years of experience in business and R&D management, as well as vast experience in strategic planning and business development...
28 march 2022
Analysts react to U.S. sanctions against ALROSA
The United States recently banned the importation of Russian diamonds in a move that sought to strengthen sanctions made against the diamond giant, ALROSA early March. The U.S. is the leading consumer of diamond jewellery while Russia is the world’s...
21 march 2022
Jewelry exhibitions are the "visiting card" of the Kremlin Museums
Elena Yurievna Gagarina - General Director of the Moscow Kremlin Museums. Graduated from the Faculty of History of Moscow State University, Department of History and Theory of Art. Russian art critic. Ph.D. in History of Arts. Honored Worker of Culture...
14 march 2022
Gaetano Cavalieri: As they say, never waste a good crisis
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for more than 20 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
07 march 2022
The activity of the Fabergé Foundation continues, the number of the Foundation’s members is increasing
Valentin Skurlov is an art expert, jewellery historian, honourary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, expert of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consultant-researcher...
28 february 2022
Mountain Province diamonds announced full year results
In FY 2021 a total of 35.4 million tonnes mined, compared to a total of 35.9 million tonnes mined in 2020; a 1% decrease year over year. 6,229,042 carats recovered during FY 2021 at an average grade of 2.02 carats per tonne, 4% lower than the comparable period (FY 2020: 6,518,261 at 2.01 carats per tonne).
During FY 2021, 3,158,429 carats were sold at an average value of $94 per carat (US$75 per carat) for total proceeds of $298.3 million (US$237 million) in comparison to 3,329,289 carats sold at an average value of $68 per carat (US$51 per carat) for total proceeds of $227 million (US$171 million) in FY 2020.
Mountain Province Diamonds president and CEO Mark Wall commented: "While the beginning of last year was a challenging time for the Company, we ended 2021 strong with excellent sales results, record free cash flow and a $240.6M impairment reversal."
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished