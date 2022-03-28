Christie's Jewels presents 'The Flawless Star' in an online-only auction

Image credit: Christie’s

Christie’s presented Jewels Online and The Flawless Star, open for bidding online from 28 March to 7 April.The sale includes over 200 lots with more than half of all lots being offered without reserve.Leading the sale is The Flawless Star, a superb round brilliant-cut D-color, Flawless diamond of 45.46 carats ($4,000,000-6,000,000).The Flawless Star belongs to the rare Type IIa category, which make up less than 2% of all diamonds. Type IIa diamonds are the most chemically pure and are characterized by their exceptional transparency.These stones have no traces of nitrogen, which creates a purity of color that is observed only in the finest diamonds originating from the fabled mines of Golconda, Brazil and South Africa.Other highlights of the sale include designs by renowned jewelry houses such as Buccellati, Bulgari, Cartier, Graff, Harry Winston, JAR, Oscar Heyman & Brothers, Seaman Schepps, Tiffany & Co., and Verdura.