Exclusive
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, CEO, LUSIX: “We see many opportunities to grow”
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, the CEO of LUSIX holds a PhD in Applied Physics from the Weizmann Institute of Science. He brings with him 20 years of experience in business and R&D management, as well as vast experience in strategic planning and business development...
28 march 2022
Analysts react to U.S. sanctions against ALROSA
The United States recently banned the importation of Russian diamonds in a move that sought to strengthen sanctions made against the diamond giant, ALROSA early March. The U.S. is the leading consumer of diamond jewellery while Russia is the world’s...
21 march 2022
Jewelry exhibitions are the "visiting card" of the Kremlin Museums
Elena Yurievna Gagarina - General Director of the Moscow Kremlin Museums. Graduated from the Faculty of History of Moscow State University, Department of History and Theory of Art. Russian art critic. Ph.D. in History of Arts. Honored Worker of Culture...
14 march 2022
Gaetano Cavalieri: As they say, never waste a good crisis
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for more than 20 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
07 march 2022
The activity of the Fabergé Foundation continues, the number of the Foundation’s members is increasing
Valentin Skurlov is an art expert, jewellery historian, honourary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, expert of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consultant-researcher...
28 february 2022
Christie's Jewels presents 'The Flawless Star' in an online-only auction
Image credit: Christie’s
Christie’s presented Jewels Online and The Flawless Star, open for bidding online from 28 March to 7 April.
The sale includes over 200 lots with more than half of all lots being offered without reserve.
Leading the sale is The Flawless Star, a superb round brilliant-cut D-color, Flawless diamond of 45.46 carats ($4,000,000-6,000,000).
The Flawless Star belongs to the rare Type IIa category, which make up less than 2% of all diamonds. Type IIa diamonds are the most chemically pure and are characterized by their exceptional transparency.
These stones have no traces of nitrogen, which creates a purity of color that is observed only in the finest diamonds originating from the fabled mines of Golconda, Brazil and South Africa.
Other highlights of the sale include designs by renowned jewelry houses such as Buccellati, Bulgari, Cartier, Graff, Harry Winston, JAR, Oscar Heyman & Brothers, Seaman Schepps, Tiffany & Co., and Verdura.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished