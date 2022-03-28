Exclusive
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, CEO, LUSIX: “We see many opportunities to grow”
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, the CEO of LUSIX holds a PhD in Applied Physics from the Weizmann Institute of Science. He brings with him 20 years of experience in business and R&D management, as well as vast experience in strategic planning and business development...
28 march 2022
Analysts react to U.S. sanctions against ALROSA
The United States recently banned the importation of Russian diamonds in a move that sought to strengthen sanctions made against the diamond giant, ALROSA early March. The U.S. is the leading consumer of diamond jewellery while Russia is the world’s...
21 march 2022
Jewelry exhibitions are the "visiting card" of the Kremlin Museums
Elena Yurievna Gagarina - General Director of the Moscow Kremlin Museums. Graduated from the Faculty of History of Moscow State University, Department of History and Theory of Art. Russian art critic. Ph.D. in History of Arts. Honored Worker of Culture...
14 march 2022
Gaetano Cavalieri: As they say, never waste a good crisis
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for more than 20 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
07 march 2022
The activity of the Fabergé Foundation continues, the number of the Foundation’s members is increasing
Valentin Skurlov is an art expert, jewellery historian, honourary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, expert of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consultant-researcher...
28 february 2022
Petra mulls retrenchment of 150 workers at SA mine – Workers Union
“The NUM Kimberley Region can confirm that it had received Section 189 notice of restructuring/retrenchments from the Koffiefontein Diamond Mine,” Miningmx quoted the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) as saying.
“The company is reporting that approximately 150 jobs may or are impacted by this restructuring or retrenchment.”
Petra said last month that the Koffiefontein mine will reach the end of its life and available reserves by the 2025 financial year.
“Petra is considering its options to ensure a responsible exit while continuing to implement the outcomes of the BRE (business re-engineering) project aiming to curtail the negative cash flow impact on the group,” it said then.
Koffiefontein’s production decreased 38% to 22,371 carats in the first half of the fiscal year 2022 compared to 35,912 carats, a year earlier following tunnel depletion on 60L East, waste ingress, impacting the recovered grade, and drill rig availability during the period affected by the ageing fleet.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished