Dr Silviu Reinhorn, CEO, LUSIX: “We see many opportunities to grow”
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, the CEO of LUSIX holds a PhD in Applied Physics from the Weizmann Institute of Science. He brings with him 20 years of experience in business and R&D management, as well as vast experience in strategic planning and business development...
28 march 2022
Analysts react to U.S. sanctions against ALROSA
The United States recently banned the importation of Russian diamonds in a move that sought to strengthen sanctions made against the diamond giant, ALROSA early March. The U.S. is the leading consumer of diamond jewellery while Russia is the world’s...
21 march 2022
Jewelry exhibitions are the "visiting card" of the Kremlin Museums
Elena Yurievna Gagarina - General Director of the Moscow Kremlin Museums. Graduated from the Faculty of History of Moscow State University, Department of History and Theory of Art. Russian art critic. Ph.D. in History of Arts. Honored Worker of Culture...
14 march 2022
Gaetano Cavalieri: As they say, never waste a good crisis
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for more than 20 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
07 march 2022
The activity of the Fabergé Foundation continues, the number of the Foundation’s members is increasing
Valentin Skurlov is an art expert, jewellery historian, honourary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, expert of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consultant-researcher...
28 february 2022
Zimplats half-year revenue eases to $585mln
It said the gross revenue per platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium and iridium (6E) ounce for the half-year at $1 813 was 19% lower than the $2 241 for the same period the previous year.
This was partly offset by an 8% increase in 6E ounces sold from 301 225 ounces in the prior period to 322 752 ounces because of the sale of matte stockpiled due to an administrative delay in the export of production towards the end of the previous financial year.
The cost of sales at $294.9 million was marginally lower than the same period last year’s $297.4 million.
Consequently, the gross profit margin was 50%, a 6% reduction from 56% achieved in the same period last year.
Zimplats said the half-year results were impacted by net foreign currency exchange losses of $21.8 million arising mainly on Zimbabwean dollar-denominated monetary assets due to the depreciation of the currency.
Cash operating cost per 6E ounce produced at $707 increased by 10% from the US$642 reported in
the same period last year.
“This was driven by inflation-related price increases on some major consumables, increase in labour costs associated with headcount increase and the impact of 5% decrease in tonnes of ore mined on fixed costs,” said Zimplats.
It said 6E mill head grade at 3.42g/t was 2% lower than the same period last year due to the higher contribution of ore from lower-grade mines.
Zimplats’ 6E production decreased by 2% to 283 829 ounces during the half-year ended 31 December 2021 from 288 310 ounces, a year earlier driven by the drop in 6E head grade.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished