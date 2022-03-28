Exclusive
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, CEO, LUSIX: “We see many opportunities to grow”
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, the CEO of LUSIX holds a PhD in Applied Physics from the Weizmann Institute of Science. He brings with him 20 years of experience in business and R&D management, as well as vast experience in strategic planning and business development...
28 march 2022
Analysts react to U.S. sanctions against ALROSA
The United States recently banned the importation of Russian diamonds in a move that sought to strengthen sanctions made against the diamond giant, ALROSA early March. The U.S. is the leading consumer of diamond jewellery while Russia is the world’s...
21 march 2022
Jewelry exhibitions are the "visiting card" of the Kremlin Museums
Elena Yurievna Gagarina - General Director of the Moscow Kremlin Museums. Graduated from the Faculty of History of Moscow State University, Department of History and Theory of Art. Russian art critic. Ph.D. in History of Arts. Honored Worker of Culture...
14 march 2022
Gaetano Cavalieri: As they say, never waste a good crisis
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for more than 20 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
07 march 2022
The activity of the Fabergé Foundation continues, the number of the Foundation’s members is increasing
Valentin Skurlov is an art expert, jewellery historian, honourary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, expert of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consultant-researcher...
28 february 2022
Hon’ble Minister Piyush Goyal of India inaugurates GJEPC’s IJEX Centre in Dubai
The centre was inaugurated by Hon’ble Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, Government of India Shri Piyush Goyal along with Dr. Aman Puri, Consul General of India, Dubai; Dr. Srikar Reddy, Joint Secretary-DOC; Colin Shah, Chairman, GJEPC; Lachlan Gyde, Executive Director, Ithra; Vipul Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC; Sabyasachi Ray, ED, GJEPC amongst others.
Congratulating GJEPC, Shri Piyush Goyal said, “IJEX 2022 will probably be the first serious engagement between UAE and India after the signing of the CEPA, which will be coming into force on 1st May. I am sure that this Centre will play an important role in helping us meet ambitious targets for the trade relations between UAE and India. The Indian Government is actively promoting Brand India, and the gem and jewellery is one of our main focus sectors in our engagement of expanded global outreach.”
Colin Shah, Chairman, GJEPC said, “IJEX by GJEPC is a one-stop destination for the world to source Indian jewellery in Dubai. The timely conclusion of the UAE-India CEPA in the run-up to the IJEX launch, is expected to push India’s gold jewellery exports to UAE to $10 billion.”
Vipul Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC, said “GJEPC – IJEX in Dubai will be an ideal launchpad for Indian wholesalers and manufacturers to connect with foreign buyers. The partnership will also enable Indian independent and chain-store retailers to export jewellery directly to UAE-based consumers.”
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished