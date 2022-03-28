Hon’ble Minister Piyush Goyal of India inaugurates GJEPC’s IJEX Centre in Dubai

GJEPC unveiled the first of its kind The India Jewellery Exposition (IJEX) centre in Dubai. IJEX is a global business touchpoint especially for GJEPC members to connect with international buyers.

The centre was inaugurated by Hon’ble Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, Government of India Shri Piyush Goyal along with Dr. Aman Puri, Consul General of India, Dubai; Dr. Srikar Reddy, Joint Secretary-DOC; Colin Shah, Chairman, GJEPC; Lachlan Gyde, Executive Director, Ithra; Vipul Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC; Sabyasachi Ray, ED, GJEPC amongst others.

Congratulating GJEPC, Shri Piyush Goyal said, “IJEX 2022 will probably be the first serious engagement between UAE and India after the signing of the CEPA, which will be coming into force on 1st May. I am sure that this Centre will play an important role in helping us meet ambitious targets for the trade relations between UAE and India. The Indian Government is actively promoting Brand India, and the gem and jewellery is one of our main focus sectors in our engagement of expanded global outreach.”

Colin Shah, Chairman, GJEPC said, “IJEX by GJEPC is a one-stop destination for the world to source Indian jewellery in Dubai. The timely conclusion of the UAE-India CEPA in the run-up to the IJEX launch, is expected to push India’s gold jewellery exports to UAE to $10 billion.”

Vipul Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC, said “GJEPC – IJEX in Dubai will be an ideal launchpad for Indian wholesalers and manufacturers to connect with foreign buyers. The partnership will also enable Indian independent and chain-store retailers to export jewellery directly to UAE-based consumers.”



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





