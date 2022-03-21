Namdia selects clients for the next three-year cycle

Today News

Namibia’s state-owned diamond trading company, Namib Desert Diamonds (Namdia) has concluded its new client list for the next three-year cycle.

Namibia Economist reports that the list of 36 companies mainly from Belgium and the United Arab Emirates.

Other companies were from India, Israel and the United States of America.

Only two local companies were selected as Namdia’s diamond buyers for the period.

“Namdia looks forward to continuing fostering and building strong working relationships with its clients and remains committed to creating a global footprint for Namibian diamonds and security for the best value for our country’s most precious stones,” the company was quoted as saying.

Namdia was set up following an agreement between the Namibian government and De Beers in 2016.

As part of the agreement, the Namibia Diamond Trading Company (NDTC) would be channelling 15% of stones produced by Namdeb Holdings to Namdia until 2026.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





