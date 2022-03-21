Lulo diamond resource carats up 11% in 2021 – Lucapa

Lucapa Diamond says the Lulo diamond resource in-situ carats rose by 11% to about 151,000 carats as a result of the alluvial exploration activities undertaken in 2021.

It said the increase was registered despite mining depletion of 24,595 carats at the Angolan mine last year.

“Notwithstanding the increase in mining capacities over the last seven years by SML, this is the 4th consecutive year in which the resource carats have increased,” the company said.

The updated Lulo Diamond Resource was independently estimated and reconciled on a depletion and addition basis to 31 December 2021 by external consultants, Z Star Mineral Resource Consultants.

About 137,000 carats of diamonds were recovered on the Lulo concession and sold for about $276 million, at an average price of $2,000 per carat.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





