GJC’s ‘India Gems & Jewellery Show 2022’ debuts in Mumbai from April 3 to 6

The All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), the apex industry body presents its 1st large scale B2B Jewellery Expo “INDIA GEM & JEWELLERY SHOW (GJS 2022)” from 3rd April to 6th April at Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai.

The debut show will present Manufacturers, wholesalers in Gold, Studded, Diamond, Couture Jewellery, Gemstone, Pearls, Loose Diamonds, Allied and Machinery as well as dealers from all over the industry will participate in GJS 2022 making it the ultimate sourcing platform.

Ashish Pethe, Chairman-GJC said, “We have received overwhelming responses from exhibitors for this show. Jewellery manufacturers and retailers have prepared exclusive designs with more emphasis laid on lightweight and rich-look ornaments. We are confident that exhibitors would make good business deals at this event with innovative and exquisite jewellery sales.”

Saiyam Mehra, Vice Chairman-GJC and Convener of GJS, said “We are overwhelmed with the response that our industry has shown towards GJS 2022. We have received more than 12,000 paid visitors and as we are nearing the show it’s still growing. This shows is going to be a grand success.”



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished