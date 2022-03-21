Exclusive
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, CEO, LUSIX: “We see many opportunities to grow”
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, the CEO of LUSIX holds a PhD in Applied Physics from the Weizmann Institute of Science. He brings with him 20 years of experience in business and R&D management, as well as vast experience in strategic planning and business development...
Analysts react to U.S. sanctions against ALROSA
The United States recently banned the importation of Russian diamonds in a move that sought to strengthen sanctions made against the diamond giant, ALROSA early March. The U.S. is the leading consumer of diamond jewellery while Russia is the world’s...
21 march 2022
Jewelry exhibitions are the "visiting card" of the Kremlin Museums
Elena Yurievna Gagarina - General Director of the Moscow Kremlin Museums. Graduated from the Faculty of History of Moscow State University, Department of History and Theory of Art. Russian art critic. Ph.D. in History of Arts. Honored Worker of Culture...
14 march 2022
Gaetano Cavalieri: As they say, never waste a good crisis
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for more than 20 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
07 march 2022
The activity of the Fabergé Foundation continues, the number of the Foundation’s members is increasing
Valentin Skurlov is an art expert, jewellery historian, honourary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, expert of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consultant-researcher...
28 february 2022
GJC’s ‘India Gems & Jewellery Show 2022’ debuts in Mumbai from April 3 to 6
The debut show will present Manufacturers, wholesalers in Gold, Studded, Diamond, Couture Jewellery, Gemstone, Pearls, Loose Diamonds, Allied and Machinery as well as dealers from all over the industry will participate in GJS 2022 making it the ultimate sourcing platform.
Ashish Pethe, Chairman-GJC said, “We have received overwhelming responses from exhibitors for this show. Jewellery manufacturers and retailers have prepared exclusive designs with more emphasis laid on lightweight and rich-look ornaments. We are confident that exhibitors would make good business deals at this event with innovative and exquisite jewellery sales.”
Saiyam Mehra, Vice Chairman-GJC and Convener of GJS, said “We are overwhelmed with the response that our industry has shown towards GJS 2022. We have received more than 12,000 paid visitors and as we are nearing the show it’s still growing. This shows is going to be a grand success.”
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished