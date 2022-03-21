DMCC welcomes Royal Mint’s delegation to explore opportunities in precious metals

DMCC welcomed a senior delegation from UK-government owned The Royal Mint – “the world’s leading export mint with a history spanning more than 1,100 years” last week at its headquarters in Almas Tower, Dubai, UAE.

DMCC executives led the wide-ranging strategic discussion which covered the current bullion investment market, the scope for growing The Royal Mint’s market share in the region and the importance of the gold sector to the UAE’s economic diversification agenda.

In the meeting, the DMCC was represented by Sanjeev Dutta, Executive Director of Commodities and financial services, Maryam Al Hashmi, Director Precious Metals and Commodities and Abidh CP, Manager - Precious Metals. The Royal Mint was represented by Andrew Dickey, Global Director of Bullion, and Kirstie Hopkins, Trade Sales Manager. Jeffrey Rhodes, Founder- Rhodes Precious Metals Consultancy (RPMC) was also present.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





