Dr Silviu Reinhorn, CEO, LUSIX: “We see many opportunities to grow”
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, the CEO of LUSIX holds a PhD in Applied Physics from the Weizmann Institute of Science. He brings with him 20 years of experience in business and R&D management, as well as vast experience in strategic planning and business development...
Today
Analysts react to U.S. sanctions against ALROSA
The United States recently banned the importation of Russian diamonds in a move that sought to strengthen sanctions made against the diamond giant, ALROSA early March. The U.S. is the leading consumer of diamond jewellery while Russia is the world’s...
21 march 2022
Jewelry exhibitions are the "visiting card" of the Kremlin Museums
Elena Yurievna Gagarina - General Director of the Moscow Kremlin Museums. Graduated from the Faculty of History of Moscow State University, Department of History and Theory of Art. Russian art critic. Ph.D. in History of Arts. Honored Worker of Culture...
14 march 2022
Gaetano Cavalieri: As they say, never waste a good crisis
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for more than 20 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
07 march 2022
The activity of the Fabergé Foundation continues, the number of the Foundation’s members is increasing
Valentin Skurlov is an art expert, jewellery historian, honourary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, expert of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consultant-researcher...
28 february 2022
SA white diamond tipped to fetch up to $30mln on auction
Image credit: Christie's
A 228-carat pear-shaped white diamond recovered in South Africa about 20 years ago is projected to sell between $20 million and $30 million at Christie’s in Geneva next May, according to media reports.
Bloomberg reports that the stone, which is the largest white diamond ever to come to auction, had until now been put up for public sale.
The stone was initially sold privately to a collector.
"Right now there is a great appetite in the market for diamonds," Rahul Kadakia, the international head of jewellery at Christie’s was quoted as saying.
"With the market the way it is — in 2021 there was a huge resurgence both in the art market and the jewellery market—the second owner approached us and said, 'How would you feel about marketing this for us at public auction?'"
Christie’s previously sold a 102-carat white stone in 2013 for $26.7-million.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished