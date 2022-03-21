ZCDC targets diamond output of over 5Mcts in 2022

The Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) is targeting to produce more than 5 million carats of diamonds this year from 4.1 million carats in 2021.

"There is strong growth taking place in the diamond sector, ZCDC had record production last year, they produced 4.1 million carats from a base of about 1.8 million carats in 2017 and this year their target is to produce over 5 million carats so they are doing very well," mines minister Winston Chitando was quoted as saying by the Financial Gazette.

He said other diamond mining companies such as Anjin and RZM Murowa were also planning to boost their output.

The minister, however, could not provide figures.

Zimbabwe's diamond industry is projected to contribute about $1 billion to the government's ambition to extract minerals worth $12 billion per year by 2030.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





