Dr Silviu Reinhorn, CEO, LUSIX: “We see many opportunities to grow”
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, the CEO of LUSIX holds a PhD in Applied Physics from the Weizmann Institute of Science. He brings with him 20 years of experience in business and R&D management, as well as vast experience in strategic planning and business development...
Today
Analysts react to U.S. sanctions against ALROSA
The United States recently banned the importation of Russian diamonds in a move that sought to strengthen sanctions made against the diamond giant, ALROSA early March. The U.S. is the leading consumer of diamond jewellery while Russia is the world’s...
21 march 2022
Jewelry exhibitions are the "visiting card" of the Kremlin Museums
Elena Yurievna Gagarina - General Director of the Moscow Kremlin Museums. Graduated from the Faculty of History of Moscow State University, Department of History and Theory of Art. Russian art critic. Ph.D. in History of Arts. Honored Worker of Culture...
14 march 2022
Gaetano Cavalieri: As they say, never waste a good crisis
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for more than 20 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
07 march 2022
The activity of the Fabergé Foundation continues, the number of the Foundation’s members is increasing
Valentin Skurlov is an art expert, jewellery historian, honourary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, expert of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consultant-researcher...
28 february 2022
Russia's Guild of Jewelers advocates liberalization in the circulation of precious metals and precious stones
According to the participants of the meeting, the industry is entering a period of turbulence, which will be accompanied by market instability, an increase in the cost of raw materials, equipment, tools, consumables for jewelry production, a drop in the purchasing power of the population and a decrease in consumer interest in jewelry products.
According to experts, for the maximum possible leveling of negative factors, a cardinal liberalization of the turnover of precious metals and precious stones is required, with the release of participants from fulfilling unnecessary mandatory requirements and excessive non-production costs.
Among the measures proposed by the guild is the abolition of import duties on all types of colored and synthetic stones and 0.2-carat diamonds, as well as on production equipment for the jewelry industry. This measure is necessary to increase the competitiveness of domestic producers, the guild says.
