Tiffany gives up Russian diamonds

Today News

The American jewelry retailer Tiffany&Co has suspended the purchase of all rough diamonds from Russia, as well as diamonds of Russian origin, regardless of where they are cut.

The ban applies to diamonds mined in Russia as of March 21.

At the same time, it is not specified whether diamonds from Russia will now be sold in stores, and whether the company will still be able to buy diamonds mined before this date, which are in the process of cutting or polishing, Interfax reports.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





