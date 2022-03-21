Exclusive
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, CEO, LUSIX: “We see many opportunities to grow”
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, the CEO of LUSIX holds a PhD in Applied Physics from the Weizmann Institute of Science. He brings with him 20 years of experience in business and R&D management, as well as vast experience in strategic planning and business development...
Today
Analysts react to U.S. sanctions against ALROSA
The United States recently banned the importation of Russian diamonds in a move that sought to strengthen sanctions made against the diamond giant, ALROSA early March. The U.S. is the leading consumer of diamond jewellery while Russia is the world’s...
21 march 2022
Jewelry exhibitions are the "visiting card" of the Kremlin Museums
Elena Yurievna Gagarina - General Director of the Moscow Kremlin Museums. Graduated from the Faculty of History of Moscow State University, Department of History and Theory of Art. Russian art critic. Ph.D. in History of Arts. Honored Worker of Culture...
14 march 2022
Gaetano Cavalieri: As they say, never waste a good crisis
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for more than 20 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
07 march 2022
The activity of the Fabergé Foundation continues, the number of the Foundation’s members is increasing
Valentin Skurlov is an art expert, jewellery historian, honourary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, expert of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consultant-researcher...
28 february 2022
Implats commits $3.4bn to a five-year capital investment programme
“South Africa is the world’s largest source of primary platinum group metals supply, and Implats’ investment in increased beneficiation capacity and extended life-of mine development at several of our operations will position the country more competitively as a global mine-to-market PGM producer,” said the company chief executive Nico Muller.
Implats has committed up to R12-billion over the next five years to expand its South African and Zimbabwean smelting and refining facilities, which would benefit the region’s production, reduce its environmental beneficiation capacity footprint, and bolster increased local beneficiation.
An initial $521-million would be invested in the expansion of existing Zimbabwean smelting capacity and the construction of a sulphur dioxide abatement plant to mitigate air quality impacts.
“Access to hydropower, supplemented by electricity provided by a 35 MW solar plant, which will be expanded to 185 MW in a phased approach will result in an industry-leading environmental footprint for the Zimbabwean smelting facilities,” it said.
Implats also said that this expansion will accommodate an additional 600 000 oz of six element (6E1) PGM ounces a year, which post-smelting would be transported to its South African processing facilities for further refining and in support of local beneficiation.
Implats would invest an additional R4.4-billion to improve its South African processing facilities.
At least R500-million had already been approved to expand treatment capacity by 10% in the medium term at its base metal refining facilities in Springs.
An R5.1-billion investment at Implats’ Marula Mine will increase the operation’s life of mine by about 17 years and expand capacity by 40 000 6E PGM ounces a year.
Together, these projects will increase local beneficiation by about 220 000 6E PGM ounces a year from 2028 onwards.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished