Implats commits $3.4bn to a five-year capital investment programme

Impala Platinum (Implats) will commit about R50-billion ($3.4-billion) to its Southern African capital investment programme over the next five years.

“South Africa is the world’s largest source of primary platinum group metals supply, and Implats’ investment in increased beneficiation capacity and extended life-of mine development at several of our operations will position the country more competitively as a global mine-to-market PGM producer,” said the company chief executive Nico Muller.

Implats has committed up to R12-billion over the next five years to expand its South African and Zimbabwean smelting and refining facilities, which would benefit the region’s production, reduce its environmental beneficiation capacity footprint, and bolster increased local beneficiation.

An initial $521-million would be invested in the expansion of existing Zimbabwean smelting capacity and the construction of a sulphur dioxide abatement plant to mitigate air quality impacts.

“Access to hydropower, supplemented by electricity provided by a 35 MW solar plant, which will be expanded to 185 MW in a phased approach will result in an industry-leading environmental footprint for the Zimbabwean smelting facilities,” it said.

Implats also said that this expansion will accommodate an additional 600 000 oz of six element (6E1) PGM ounces a year, which post-smelting would be transported to its South African processing facilities for further refining and in support of local beneficiation.

Implats would invest an additional R4.4-billion to improve its South African processing facilities.

At least R500-million had already been approved to expand treatment capacity by 10% in the medium term at its base metal refining facilities in Springs.

An R5.1-billion investment at Implats’ Marula Mine will increase the operation’s life of mine by about 17 years and expand capacity by 40 000 6E PGM ounces a year.

Together, these projects will increase local beneficiation by about 220 000 6E PGM ounces a year from 2028 onwards.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





