Analysts react to U.S. sanctions against ALROSA
The United States recently banned the importation of Russian diamonds in a move that sought to strengthen sanctions made against the diamond giant, ALROSA early March. The U.S. is the leading consumer of diamond jewellery while Russia is the world’s...
21 march 2022
Jewelry exhibitions are the "visiting card" of the Kremlin Museums
Elena Yurievna Gagarina - General Director of the Moscow Kremlin Museums. Graduated from the Faculty of History of Moscow State University, Department of History and Theory of Art. Russian art critic. Ph.D. in History of Arts. Honored Worker of Culture...
14 march 2022
Gaetano Cavalieri: As they say, never waste a good crisis
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for more than 20 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
07 march 2022
The activity of the Fabergé Foundation continues, the number of the Foundation’s members is increasing
Valentin Skurlov is an art expert, jewellery historian, honourary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, expert of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consultant-researcher...
28 february 2022
African Diamond Council: “We make every effort to be the diamond trade’s most encouraging emissary between the public and private sectors”
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge became Africa’s highest-ranking diamond administrator by serving as Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC). After celebrating 40 years in the global diamond industry this month, this experienced Mining Engineer...
21 february 2022
Zim in self-assessment exercise ahead of KP evaluation
KP last conducted a review in Zimbabwe a decade ago.
The Daily News quoted Mines deputy minister Polite Kambamura as saying during a stakeholder preparedness workshop that the self-assessment exercise was being done in collaboration with the civil society and industry players.
“As the vice-chair of the KPCS, it is important that Zimbabwe sets a benchmark of compliance to the maximum requirements of the KPCS,” he said.
“As part of efforts to ensure that the KPCS review is a success, the ministry of Mines is coordinating a self-assessment exercise which started at the beginning of March this year. This will help us assess the state of our readiness for the KPCS review visit.”
The chief director of mining development in the ministry, Mercy Manyuchi also said that they had so far made visits and engagements with Anjin Investments, the Forbes Border Post near Marange and RZ Murowa.
She said they also engaged Alrosa.
“Upcoming visits include going to the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe, the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company as well as the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport which is the main port of exit for our diamonds,” Manyuchi said.
The KP evaluation team would include experts from South Africa, Angola, the DRC, the United States, the European Union, civil society, and the World Diamond Council.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished