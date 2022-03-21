Zim in self-assessment exercise ahead of KP evaluation

The Zimbabwe government is conducting a self-assessment exercise of the entire diamond value chain ahead of a compulsory Kimberly Process (KP) evaluation in May.

KP last conducted a review in Zimbabwe a decade ago.

The Daily News quoted Mines deputy minister Polite Kambamura as saying during a stakeholder preparedness workshop that the self-assessment exercise was being done in collaboration with the civil society and industry players.

“As the vice-chair of the KPCS, it is important that Zimbabwe sets a benchmark of compliance to the maximum requirements of the KPCS,” he said.

“As part of efforts to ensure that the KPCS review is a success, the ministry of Mines is coordinating a self-assessment exercise which started at the beginning of March this year. This will help us assess the state of our readiness for the KPCS review visit.”

The chief director of mining development in the ministry, Mercy Manyuchi also said that they had so far made visits and engagements with Anjin Investments, the Forbes Border Post near Marange and RZ Murowa.

She said they also engaged Alrosa.

“Upcoming visits include going to the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe, the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company as well as the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport which is the main port of exit for our diamonds,” Manyuchi said.

The KP evaluation team would include experts from South Africa, Angola, the DRC, the United States, the European Union, civil society, and the World Diamond Council.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





