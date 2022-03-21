Exclusive
Analysts react to U.S. sanctions against ALROSA
The United States recently banned the importation of Russian diamonds in a move that sought to strengthen sanctions made against the diamond giant, ALROSA early March. The U.S. is the leading consumer of diamond jewellery while Russia is the world’s...
21 march 2022
Jewelry exhibitions are the "visiting card" of the Kremlin Museums
Elena Yurievna Gagarina - General Director of the Moscow Kremlin Museums. Graduated from the Faculty of History of Moscow State University, Department of History and Theory of Art. Russian art critic. Ph.D. in History of Arts. Honored Worker of Culture...
14 march 2022
Gaetano Cavalieri: As they say, never waste a good crisis
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for more than 20 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
07 march 2022
The activity of the Fabergé Foundation continues, the number of the Foundation’s members is increasing
Valentin Skurlov is an art expert, jewellery historian, honourary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, expert of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consultant-researcher...
28 february 2022
African Diamond Council: “We make every effort to be the diamond trade’s most encouraging emissary between the public and private sectors”
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge became Africa’s highest-ranking diamond administrator by serving as Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC). After celebrating 40 years in the global diamond industry this month, this experienced Mining Engineer...
21 february 2022
New capsule jewelry collection from MIUZ Diamonds
Image credit: MIUZ Diamonds
MIUZ Diamonds presented its capsule collection of jewelry Very Pure by tanzanite.
Tanzanite, which is one of the rarest precious stones, perfectly conveys the entire palette of colors Very Peri ("Very beautiful") and has a rare alexandrite effect: it changes the shade from purple to deep blue depending on the lighting and even the viewing angle.
The Very Pure by tanzanite collection embodies the aesthetics of combining diamonds with
perfectly cut solo tanzanite.
The leading place in the capsule is occupied by a feminine necklace with tanzanite over 5 carats
in a "Heart" cut, which is surrounded by 40 diamonds.
MIUZ Diamonds occupies a leading position in Russia among companies with a 100% guarantee
of authenticity and quality of Russian diamonds in jewelry.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished