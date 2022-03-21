New capsule jewelry collection from MIUZ Diamonds

Image credit: MIUZ Diamonds

MIUZ Diamonds presented its capsule collection of jewelry Very Pure by tanzanite.Tanzanite, which is one of the rarest precious stones, perfectly conveys the entire palette of colors Very Peri ("Very beautiful") and has a rare alexandrite effect: it changes the shade from purple to deep blue depending on the lighting and even the viewing angle.The Very Pure by tanzanite collection embodies the aesthetics of combining diamonds withperfectly cut solo tanzanite.The leading place in the capsule is occupied by a feminine necklace with tanzanite over 5 caratsin a "Heart" cut, which is surrounded by 40 diamonds.MIUZ Diamonds occupies a leading position in Russia among companies with a 100% guaranteeof authenticity and quality of Russian diamonds in jewelry.