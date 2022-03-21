Exclusive
Analysts react to U.S. sanctions against ALROSA
The United States recently banned the importation of Russian diamonds in a move that sought to strengthen sanctions made against the diamond giant, ALROSA early March. The U.S. is the leading consumer of diamond jewellery while Russia is the world’s...
21 march 2022
Jewelry exhibitions are the "visiting card" of the Kremlin Museums
Elena Yurievna Gagarina - General Director of the Moscow Kremlin Museums. Graduated from the Faculty of History of Moscow State University, Department of History and Theory of Art. Russian art critic. Ph.D. in History of Arts. Honored Worker of Culture...
14 march 2022
Gaetano Cavalieri: As they say, never waste a good crisis
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for more than 20 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
07 march 2022
The activity of the Fabergé Foundation continues, the number of the Foundation’s members is increasing
Valentin Skurlov is an art expert, jewellery historian, honourary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, expert of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consultant-researcher...
28 february 2022
African Diamond Council: “We make every effort to be the diamond trade’s most encouraging emissary between the public and private sectors”
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge became Africa’s highest-ranking diamond administrator by serving as Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC). After celebrating 40 years in the global diamond industry this month, this experienced Mining Engineer...
21 february 2022
Nickel’s LME price jumps by 15% limit
Nickel prices soared 250% over two trading sessions in early March, touching a record $101,365 a tonne. It is now down about 70% from the record high, but up more than 30% from the start of the month.
Prices are now broadly in line with nickel contracts on the Shanghai Futures Exchange, which rose less sharply during the turmoil in early March.
Trading is becoming increasingly illiquid on the LME, with many investors looking to liquidate their positions in the wake of the metal’s unprecedented volatility.
China, the world’s largest base metals producer, and consumer is fighting its worst coronavirus outbreak in two years. Lockdowns in the country’s industrial bases, such as the top steelmaking hub of Tangshan as well as the commercial center of Shanghai, have hit all aspects of life, from logistics to manufacturing to consumption.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished