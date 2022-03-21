Exclusive
Analysts react to U.S. sanctions against ALROSA
The United States recently banned the importation of Russian diamonds in a move that sought to strengthen sanctions made against the diamond giant, ALROSA early March. The U.S. is the leading consumer of diamond jewellery while Russia is the world’s...
Jewelry exhibitions are the "visiting card" of the Kremlin Museums
Elena Yurievna Gagarina - General Director of the Moscow Kremlin Museums. Graduated from the Faculty of History of Moscow State University, Department of History and Theory of Art. Russian art critic. Ph.D. in History of Arts. Honored Worker of Culture...
Gaetano Cavalieri: As they say, never waste a good crisis
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for more than 20 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
The activity of the Fabergé Foundation continues, the number of the Foundation’s members is increasing
Valentin Skurlov is an art expert, jewellery historian, honourary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, expert of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consultant-researcher...
African Diamond Council: “We make every effort to be the diamond trade’s most encouraging emissary between the public and private sectors”
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge became Africa’s highest-ranking diamond administrator by serving as Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC). After celebrating 40 years in the global diamond industry this month, this experienced Mining Engineer...
Tracing the history of a flawless irregular pear-shaped diamond
The World Diamond Museum recently screened its second webinar series with a presentation by the historian of Indian jewellery Dr Usha Balakrishnan, who is also the chief curator of the World Diamond Museum.
She traced the early history and journey of a diamond that was initially unearthed weighing 450 carats and ranked among the largest diamonds in the world at the time of its discovery.
Originally named Bala Kohinoor or Little Kohinoor, the Golconda Diamond gem, was later renamed The Nizam.
It was once reposed in the treasury of the Nizams of Hyderabad.
The diamond now weighs 120.8 carats.
"It is a Type 2A, D-flawless irregular pear-shaped diamond," she said.
Dr Balakrishnan said the stone was exhibited by the world-renowned gallery Singleton of New York.
It had not been seen in public for more than 100 years.
"[The stone] created a flutter in the world of jewellery, after all how does a more than 100-carat Golconda diamond emerge from hiding?" she asked.
"The renowned diamond merchant Julia Edwin … had written more than 100 years ago that …: the birth of an exceptional stone is usually proclaimed to the world and its subsequent travels and adventures are chronicled'…," said Dr Balakrishnan.
She said the stone was brought to her attention about five years before it made its first appearance on the world's stage.
The historian said the diamond was discovered between 1826 and 1830.
It was first seen in the hands of a native child who was playing with it.
The stone, which initially weighed 450 carats, was broken and the smaller piece was sold to a local banker for 70 000 Rupees, which was a huge sum of money in 1830.
She said the larger rough stone was deposited into the treasury of Nasir ud Daular, the fourth Nizam of Hyderabad.
As a great discovery, the rough stone was shown off to many European visitors to the Nizam court.
It was estimated in the 1840s that the stone if cut, would yield a gem weighing about 138.5 carats.
"Although it was not easy to determine if the stone was of pure water that is flawless …the natives of India, particularly the Deccan are too good judges of diamonds and would have not paid the princely sum of 70 000 rupees in 1830 for a fraction of the stone if they had not seen the super gem that lay inside the rough," said Dr Balakrishnan.
The diamond received news coverage in England and it was described in 1848 as much larger than a pigeon egg.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished