Analysts react to U.S. sanctions against ALROSA
The United States recently banned the importation of Russian diamonds in a move that sought to strengthen sanctions made against the diamond giant, ALROSA early March. The U.S. is the leading consumer of diamond jewellery while Russia is the world’s...
21 march 2022
Jewelry exhibitions are the "visiting card" of the Kremlin Museums
Elena Yurievna Gagarina - General Director of the Moscow Kremlin Museums. Graduated from the Faculty of History of Moscow State University, Department of History and Theory of Art. Russian art critic. Ph.D. in History of Arts. Honored Worker of Culture...
14 march 2022
Gaetano Cavalieri: As they say, never waste a good crisis
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for more than 20 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
07 march 2022
The activity of the Fabergé Foundation continues, the number of the Foundation’s members is increasing
Valentin Skurlov is an art expert, jewellery historian, honourary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, expert of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consultant-researcher...
28 february 2022
African Diamond Council: “We make every effort to be the diamond trade’s most encouraging emissary between the public and private sectors”
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge became Africa’s highest-ranking diamond administrator by serving as Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC). After celebrating 40 years in the global diamond industry this month, this experienced Mining Engineer...
21 february 2022
Eland Platinum acquires Maroelabult Resource Property
The Maroelabult resource property is located near Brits, in South Africa's North West province.
"Eastplats is pleased to close this transaction with Eland and to monetise Maroelabult," said Eastplats chief executive Diana Hu.
"The company remains focused to advance its core assets, including restarting the Zandfontein underground at the Crocodile River mine (CRM) and continue to bring value to its stakeholders."
Total cash consideration of R20 million ($1.3 million) was received early this month after the transfer of legal title and various legal and regulatory obligations required in South Africa was completed.
Eland assumed the care-and-maintenance costs and services of the Maroelabult assets since October 2019.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished