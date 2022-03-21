Exclusive
Analysts react to U.S. sanctions against ALROSA
The United States recently banned the importation of Russian diamonds in a move that sought to strengthen sanctions made against the diamond giant, ALROSA early March. The U.S. is the leading consumer of diamond jewellery while Russia is the world’s...
21 march 2022
Jewelry exhibitions are the "visiting card" of the Kremlin Museums
Elena Yurievna Gagarina - General Director of the Moscow Kremlin Museums. Graduated from the Faculty of History of Moscow State University, Department of History and Theory of Art. Russian art critic. Ph.D. in History of Arts. Honored Worker of Culture...
14 march 2022
Gaetano Cavalieri: As they say, never waste a good crisis
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for more than 20 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
07 march 2022
The activity of the Fabergé Foundation continues, the number of the Foundation’s members is increasing
Valentin Skurlov is an art expert, jewellery historian, honourary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, expert of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consultant-researcher...
28 february 2022
African Diamond Council: “We make every effort to be the diamond trade’s most encouraging emissary between the public and private sectors”
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge became Africa’s highest-ranking diamond administrator by serving as Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC). After celebrating 40 years in the global diamond industry this month, this experienced Mining Engineer...
21 february 2022
Paul Duncombe joins TAGS as COO in Dubai
Paul brings with him a wealth of knowledge and a broad understanding of both the mining industry and the entire value chain. During his career, Paul was employed by De Beers, working in several producing countries, in addition to sales roles in Israel, Belgium and South Africa. Paul then worked with BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto in Antwerp as Operations Manager, and additionally with Rio Tinto as a Director and active member of Rio Tinto Copper and Diamonds Executive Committee. More recently Paul was Head of Operations for Grib Diamonds in Belgium.
With a record of significant growth in the business during the past 5 years, TAGS firmly believes that the addition of Paul will provide the company with the opportunity to take its business to the next level and encourage additional producers to use TAGS as their preferred marketing partner.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished