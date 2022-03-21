Paul Duncombe joins TAGS as COO in Dubai

The Management of Trans Atlantic Gem Sales (TAGS) has announced the addition of Paul Duncombe as Chief Operating Officer in Dubai with immediate effect. Paul is a well-known face in the business, having been actively employed in the industry for over 38 years.

Paul brings with him a wealth of knowledge and a broad understanding of both the mining industry and the entire value chain. During his career, Paul was employed by De Beers, working in several producing countries, in addition to sales roles in Israel, Belgium and South Africa. Paul then worked with BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto in Antwerp as Operations Manager, and additionally with Rio Tinto as a Director and active member of Rio Tinto Copper and Diamonds Executive Committee. More recently Paul was Head of Operations for Grib Diamonds in Belgium.

With a record of significant growth in the business during the past 5 years, TAGS firmly believes that the addition of Paul will provide the company with the opportunity to take its business to the next level and encourage additional producers to use TAGS as their preferred marketing partner.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





