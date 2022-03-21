Exclusive
Analysts react to U.S. sanctions against ALROSA
The United States recently banned the importation of Russian diamonds in a move that sought to strengthen sanctions made against the diamond giant, ALROSA early March. The U.S. is the leading consumer of diamond jewellery while Russia is the world’s...
21 march 2022
Jewelry exhibitions are the "visiting card" of the Kremlin Museums
Elena Yurievna Gagarina - General Director of the Moscow Kremlin Museums. Graduated from the Faculty of History of Moscow State University, Department of History and Theory of Art. Russian art critic. Ph.D. in History of Arts. Honored Worker of Culture...
14 march 2022
Gaetano Cavalieri: As they say, never waste a good crisis
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for more than 20 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
07 march 2022
The activity of the Fabergé Foundation continues, the number of the Foundation’s members is increasing
Valentin Skurlov is an art expert, jewellery historian, honourary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, expert of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consultant-researcher...
28 february 2022
African Diamond Council: “We make every effort to be the diamond trade’s most encouraging emissary between the public and private sectors”
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge became Africa’s highest-ranking diamond administrator by serving as Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC). After celebrating 40 years in the global diamond industry this month, this experienced Mining Engineer...
21 february 2022
Gemfields projects net profit of $65-million
It said earnings per share is expected to be 4 cents for the year from a loss per share of 7 cents in 2020.
Gemfields’ two key operating assets, Montepuez Ruby Mining (MRM) in Mozambique and Kagem Mining in Zambia saw record-breaking auction results last year, generating revenues of $147.4 million and $91.8 million, respectively.
The company’s 2020 auction schedule was severely hampered by the many travel, quarantine and congregating restrictions put in place internationally to mitigate the spreading of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Gemfields, therefore, had to adapt and find alternative ways of hosting gemstone auctions,” it said. “After the success of Gemfields’ inaugural series of smaller, multi-city, online-based auctions for high-quality emeralds in November and December 2020, Gemfields continued with the same format for its auctions of emeralds and rubies during 2021.”
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished