Analysts react to U.S. sanctions against ALROSA
The United States recently banned the importation of Russian diamonds in a move that sought to strengthen sanctions made against the diamond giant, ALROSA early March. The U.S. is the leading consumer of diamond jewellery while Russia is the world’s...
21 march 2022
Jewelry exhibitions are the "visiting card" of the Kremlin Museums
Elena Yurievna Gagarina - General Director of the Moscow Kremlin Museums. Graduated from the Faculty of History of Moscow State University, Department of History and Theory of Art. Russian art critic. Ph.D. in History of Arts. Honored Worker of Culture...
14 march 2022
Gaetano Cavalieri: As they say, never waste a good crisis
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for more than 20 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
07 march 2022
The activity of the Fabergé Foundation continues, the number of the Foundation’s members is increasing
Valentin Skurlov is an art expert, jewellery historian, honourary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, expert of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consultant-researcher...
28 february 2022
African Diamond Council: “We make every effort to be the diamond trade’s most encouraging emissary between the public and private sectors”
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge became Africa’s highest-ranking diamond administrator by serving as Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC). After celebrating 40 years in the global diamond industry this month, this experienced Mining Engineer...
21 february 2022
MVI survey finds Gen-Z more drawn to LGDs
Their interest in LGDs is mainly to get a larger stone more affordably in both the fashion and bridal categories. This is also attributed to consumer awareness of synthetics in buyers of age group 20 to 35 years.
According to the survey, about 15% of consumers surveyed owned synthetic-diamond jewelry in 2022, compared with 10% two years ago. Women ranked fashion pieces as their first choice of lab-grown diamond jewelry to buy, giving self-purchase gifts second place and engagement rings third place.
The ability to spend less for the same size and quality was the primary reason Gen-Z and millennials select synthetics over mined diamonds. Besides, gaining a bigger diamond for the same price was a ‘winner’ with the consumers, with the traceability of a lab-grown diamond being a plus point.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished