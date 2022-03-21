Exclusive
Analysts react to U.S. sanctions against ALROSA
The United States recently banned the importation of Russian diamonds in a move that sought to strengthen sanctions made against the diamond giant, ALROSA early March. The U.S. is the leading consumer of diamond jewellery while Russia is the world’s...
21 march 2022
Jewelry exhibitions are the "visiting card" of the Kremlin Museums
Elena Yurievna Gagarina - General Director of the Moscow Kremlin Museums. Graduated from the Faculty of History of Moscow State University, Department of History and Theory of Art. Russian art critic. Ph.D. in History of Arts. Honored Worker of Culture...
14 march 2022
Gaetano Cavalieri: As they say, never waste a good crisis
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for more than 20 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
07 march 2022
The activity of the Fabergé Foundation continues, the number of the Foundation’s members is increasing
Valentin Skurlov is an art expert, jewellery historian, honourary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, expert of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consultant-researcher...
28 february 2022
African Diamond Council: “We make every effort to be the diamond trade’s most encouraging emissary between the public and private sectors”
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge became Africa’s highest-ranking diamond administrator by serving as Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC). After celebrating 40 years in the global diamond industry this month, this experienced Mining Engineer...
21 february 2022
ZCDC exceeds 3Mcts production target in 2021
It produced 2.3 million carats of diamonds in 2020.
Bloomberg reports without providing the figures that ZCDC recorded a profit for the first time since its establishment in 2015.
“For 2022, we are set to not only achieve but exceed our diamond production target by more than 40% when compared to the 2021 baseline target,” company chief executive Mark Mabhudhu was quoted as saying.
He also said that ZCDC is scheduled to resume diamond auctions in April after an eight-month break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mabhudhu said they are expecting buyers from Dubai, Israel, India and South Africa.
“We have sizeable parcels for sale and the ultimate quantum per sale is determined in consultation with our selling agent, the Minerals Marketing Corp. of Zimbabwe,” he said.
Meanwhile, Mabhudhu said the conflict between Russia and Ukraine will have “far-reaching consequences” for the global diamond industry and potentially spur demand for Zimbabwe’s stones.
“It may end up creating the supply gap that may drive demand for our product, as well as that of other players,” he said.
“However, we don’t wish for the worst case, but if it happens we will be able to sell our [diamonds].”
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished