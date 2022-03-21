Exclusive
Analysts react to U.S. sanctions against ALROSA
The United States recently banned the importation of Russian diamonds in a move that sought to strengthen sanctions made against the diamond giant, ALROSA early March. The U.S. is the leading consumer of diamond jewellery while Russia is the world’s...
21 march 2022
Jewelry exhibitions are the "visiting card" of the Kremlin Museums
Elena Yurievna Gagarina - General Director of the Moscow Kremlin Museums. Graduated from the Faculty of History of Moscow State University, Department of History and Theory of Art. Russian art critic. Ph.D. in History of Arts. Honored Worker of Culture...
14 march 2022
Gaetano Cavalieri: As they say, never waste a good crisis
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for more than 20 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
07 march 2022
The activity of the Fabergé Foundation continues, the number of the Foundation’s members is increasing
Valentin Skurlov is an art expert, jewellery historian, honourary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, expert of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consultant-researcher...
28 february 2022
African Diamond Council: “We make every effort to be the diamond trade’s most encouraging emissary between the public and private sectors”
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge became Africa’s highest-ranking diamond administrator by serving as Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC). After celebrating 40 years in the global diamond industry this month, this experienced Mining Engineer...
21 february 2022
Get-Diamonds to launch innovative online tenders for polished diamonds
The company has a current inventory of more than 1.7 million diamonds from 4,600 suppliers, totaling a value of over $6.6 billion, instoremag.com reports.
For the first time ever, suppliers of all sizes will have the opportunity to buy and sell diamonds through targeted sales events, previously available only to large suppliers.
Utilizing industry-unique AI technology, the process begins with the selection of the most in-demand, competitively priced polished diamonds on the Get-Diamonds platform.
There is no human intervention during this phase; the platform relies exclusively on an algorithm to choose the stones for the specific tender event.
Suppliers will then have the opportunity to approve the selected diamonds up to five days prior to the event. The Tender Catalog will be released 24 hours prior to the tender.
Owned by the World Federation of Diamond Bourses, the Get-Diamond platform maintains the highest level of data encryption.
“Joining forces with Hennig, a leading industry tender specialist and service provider, and Lucy Platforms, a leading developer of e-commerce solutions for the diamond industry, helped us to really create an invaluable new opportunity for the industry, by the industry,” shared Yoram Dvash, president of the WFDB.
Get-Diamonds inaugural tender will take place on March 31st, with bidding opening on March 30th. Pre-registration on the platform is required.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished