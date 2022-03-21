Get-Diamonds to launch innovative online tenders for polished diamonds

Get-Diamonds, the world’s largest B2B online platform for listing polished diamonds, has now turned its focus on creating online tenders that will serve the entire industry.

The company has a current inventory of more than 1.7 million diamonds from 4,600 suppliers, totaling a value of over $6.6 billion, instoremag.com reports.

For the first time ever, suppliers of all sizes will have the opportunity to buy and sell diamonds through targeted sales events, previously available only to large suppliers.

Utilizing industry-unique AI technology, the process begins with the selection of the most in-demand, competitively priced polished diamonds on the Get-Diamonds platform.

There is no human intervention during this phase; the platform relies exclusively on an algorithm to choose the stones for the specific tender event.

Suppliers will then have the opportunity to approve the selected diamonds up to five days prior to the event. The Tender Catalog will be released 24 hours prior to the tender.

Owned by the World Federation of Diamond Bourses, the Get-Diamond platform maintains the highest level of data encryption.

“Joining forces with Hennig, a leading industry tender specialist and service provider, and Lucy Platforms, a leading developer of e-commerce solutions for the diamond industry, helped us to really create an invaluable new opportunity for the industry, by the industry,” shared Yoram Dvash, president of the WFDB.

Get-Diamonds inaugural tender will take place on March 31st, with bidding opening on March 30th. Pre-registration on the platform is required.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





