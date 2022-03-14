Exclusive
Analysts react to U.S. sanctions against ALROSA
The United States recently banned the importation of Russian diamonds in a move that sought to strengthen sanctions made against the diamond giant, ALROSA early March. The U.S. is the leading consumer of diamond jewellery while Russia is the world’s...
Yesterday
Jewelry exhibitions are the "visiting card" of the Kremlin Museums
Elena Yurievna Gagarina - General Director of the Moscow Kremlin Museums. Graduated from the Faculty of History of Moscow State University, Department of History and Theory of Art. Russian art critic. Ph.D. in History of Arts. Honored Worker of Culture...
14 march 2022
Gaetano Cavalieri: As they say, never waste a good crisis
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for more than 20 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
07 march 2022
The activity of the Fabergé Foundation continues, the number of the Foundation’s members is increasing
Valentin Skurlov is an art expert, jewellery historian, honourary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, expert of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consultant-researcher...
28 february 2022
African Diamond Council: “We make every effort to be the diamond trade’s most encouraging emissary between the public and private sectors”
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge became Africa’s highest-ranking diamond administrator by serving as Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC). After celebrating 40 years in the global diamond industry this month, this experienced Mining Engineer...
21 february 2022
Surat records huge surge in direct rough diamond imports
According to the report rough diamond imports into Surat was nearly four times more than Mumbai during the current financial year.
In the financial year 2019-20, Surat’s import of roughs was marginally more than that from Mumbai. But, import of roughs in Mumbai dropped drastically in 2020-21 during Covid-19 pandemic while it grew slightly in the Surat. However, the city's famed diamond cutting and polishing industry regained its sparkle rapidly.
"The major reason for such a big surge is that smaller diamond manufacturing units have started importing rough directly to the city. They are taking delivery through the courier here," said Dinesh Navadiya, regional chairman, GJEPC.
"Earlier, some other people, who were traditionally importing roughs, used to get them at Mumbai and later the Surat-based units collected them. Hence, the imports in Mumbai were high. GJEPC ran programs to create awareness among the unit owners to empower them and they gradually started importing directly here," said Navadiya.
Experts claim the GST-related formalities are also one of the reasons for directly importing the roughs to the city instead Mumbai. The roughs reach India from different mining countries across the globe through air.
"If they import at Mumbai, they will have to do processes related to GST for transporting the consignments to Surat," Navadiya explained.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished