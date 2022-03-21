Bonas Group adopts Sarine Diamond Journey™ Traceability Solution

Sarine Technologies Ltd has announced that the Bonas Group is adopting the Sarine Diamond Journey traceability program and will offer stones with a registered geographical origin.

The Bonas Group is the largest independent global diamond and gemstone tender and auction house, marketing and selling twelve direct-from-mine productions representing Blue Rock Diamonds, Braúna, IMDH, KAO, Lucapa Diamond Company, Lucara Diamond, Mountain Province Diamonds and Stornoway Diamonds.

Philip Hoymans, Managing Director of Bonas-Couzyn (Antwerp) NV of the Bonas Group,said: “Bonas remains committed to supporting and promoting positive, ethical and sustainable standards for the diamond and gemstone industries. We are commited to continually seeking additional value for our customers. Diamond traceability is rapidly becoming a must-have in our industry. We are adopting Sarine's solution, as it perfectly meets our needs — it provides a steadfast data-base solution and is scalable to our volumes of stones, as it only requires us to add a quick scan. Just as important, it integrates seamlessly with our customers’ operations, since they already employ Sarine systems in their cutting and polishing processes, which can now automatically continue the traceability process."

David Block, CEO of Sarine Technologies, commented: “Bonas’ joining the growing Sarine traceability community is of major significance to the entire diamond value chain, allowing retailers to easily source fully-traceable diamonds from many origins. Bonas’ commitment to transparency and its customer-centered approach make it only natural that Bonas empower their customers with the most comprehensive and verifiable traceability solution in the market. I am looking forward to additional cooperation with Bonas, leveraging the synergy between Bonas' leading position in rough diamond sales and Sarine’s industry-leading technological solutions to provide big-data solutions to the industry's overall benefit."



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





