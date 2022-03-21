Exclusive
Analysts react to U.S. sanctions against ALROSA
The United States recently banned the importation of Russian diamonds in a move that sought to strengthen sanctions made against the diamond giant, ALROSA early March. The U.S. is the leading consumer of diamond jewellery while Russia is the world’s...
21 march 2022
Jewelry exhibitions are the "visiting card" of the Kremlin Museums
Elena Yurievna Gagarina - General Director of the Moscow Kremlin Museums. Graduated from the Faculty of History of Moscow State University, Department of History and Theory of Art. Russian art critic. Ph.D. in History of Arts. Honored Worker of Culture...
14 march 2022
Gaetano Cavalieri: As they say, never waste a good crisis
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for more than 20 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
07 march 2022
The activity of the Fabergé Foundation continues, the number of the Foundation’s members is increasing
Valentin Skurlov is an art expert, jewellery historian, honourary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, expert of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consultant-researcher...
28 february 2022
African Diamond Council: “We make every effort to be the diamond trade’s most encouraging emissary between the public and private sectors”
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge became Africa’s highest-ranking diamond administrator by serving as Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC). After celebrating 40 years in the global diamond industry this month, this experienced Mining Engineer...
21 february 2022
Bonas Group adopts Sarine Diamond Journey™ Traceability Solution
The Bonas Group is the largest independent global diamond and gemstone tender and auction house, marketing and selling twelve direct-from-mine productions representing Blue Rock Diamonds, Braúna, IMDH, KAO, Lucapa Diamond Company, Lucara Diamond, Mountain Province Diamonds and Stornoway Diamonds.
Philip Hoymans, Managing Director of Bonas-Couzyn (Antwerp) NV of the Bonas Group,said: “Bonas remains committed to supporting and promoting positive, ethical and sustainable standards for the diamond and gemstone industries. We are commited to continually seeking additional value for our customers. Diamond traceability is rapidly becoming a must-have in our industry. We are adopting Sarine's solution, as it perfectly meets our needs — it provides a steadfast data-base solution and is scalable to our volumes of stones, as it only requires us to add a quick scan. Just as important, it integrates seamlessly with our customers’ operations, since they already employ Sarine systems in their cutting and polishing processes, which can now automatically continue the traceability process."
David Block, CEO of Sarine Technologies, commented: “Bonas’ joining the growing Sarine traceability community is of major significance to the entire diamond value chain, allowing retailers to easily source fully-traceable diamonds from many origins. Bonas’ commitment to transparency and its customer-centered approach make it only natural that Bonas empower their customers with the most comprehensive and verifiable traceability solution in the market. I am looking forward to additional cooperation with Bonas, leveraging the synergy between Bonas' leading position in rough diamond sales and Sarine’s industry-leading technological solutions to provide big-data solutions to the industry's overall benefit."
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished