Analysts react to U.S. sanctions against ALROSA
The United States recently banned the importation of Russian diamonds in a move that sought to strengthen sanctions made against the diamond giant, ALROSA early March. The U.S. is the leading consumer of diamond jewellery while Russia is the world’s...
21 march 2022
Jewelry exhibitions are the "visiting card" of the Kremlin Museums
Elena Yurievna Gagarina - General Director of the Moscow Kremlin Museums. Graduated from the Faculty of History of Moscow State University, Department of History and Theory of Art. Russian art critic. Ph.D. in History of Arts. Honored Worker of Culture...
14 march 2022
Gaetano Cavalieri: As they say, never waste a good crisis
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for more than 20 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
07 march 2022
The activity of the Fabergé Foundation continues, the number of the Foundation’s members is increasing
Valentin Skurlov is an art expert, jewellery historian, honourary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, expert of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consultant-researcher...
28 february 2022
African Diamond Council: “We make every effort to be the diamond trade’s most encouraging emissary between the public and private sectors”
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge became Africa’s highest-ranking diamond administrator by serving as Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC). After celebrating 40 years in the global diamond industry this month, this experienced Mining Engineer...
21 february 2022
The first-ever Bangladesh Jewellery Expo concludes successfully
Bangladesh Jewellers Samity (BAJUS) organised the three-day expo at International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in the capital from March 17.
BAJUS President and Bashundhara Group Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir was the chief guest at the grand closing ceremony at the expo venue.
The gala closing ceremony began with a fashion show followed by a musical performance. The Jewellery Expo showcased locally made ornaments and the excellence of local goldsmiths to visitors from home and abroad. The main attraction of the closing ceremony was a mega raffle draw for the visitors of the three-day expo.
Uttam Banik, treasurer of BAJUS and chairman of the expo committee, said expatriates visiting the expo praised the acquisitive design and quality of the local ornaments.
Gulazar Ahmed, the proprietor of Apan Jewellers, said the event was acting as a platform for introducing new products as well as providing information about the competitors.
"Through this platform though, both traders and customers can find out about the products and designs currently available," Ahmed added.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished