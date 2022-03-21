The first-ever Bangladesh Jewellery Expo concludes successfully

The first-ever Bangladesh Jewellery Expo ended on 19 March 2022, after receiving huge responses from lovers of the yellow metal.

Bangladesh Jewellers Samity (BAJUS) organised the three-day expo at International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in the capital from March 17.

BAJUS President and Bashundhara Group Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir was the chief guest at the grand closing ceremony at the expo venue.

The gala closing ceremony began with a fashion show followed by a musical performance. The Jewellery Expo showcased locally made ornaments and the excellence of local goldsmiths to visitors from home and abroad. The main attraction of the closing ceremony was a mega raffle draw for the visitors of the three-day expo.

Uttam Banik, treasurer of BAJUS and chairman of the expo committee, said expatriates visiting the expo praised the acquisitive design and quality of the local ornaments.

Gulazar Ahmed, the proprietor of Apan Jewellers, said the event was acting as a platform for introducing new products as well as providing information about the competitors.

"Through this platform though, both traders and customers can find out about the products and designs currently available," Ahmed added.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





